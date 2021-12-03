“LeBron James and Kevin Durant over Steph Curry; maybe even Giannis”: Gilbert Arenas provides a convoluted answer for why the Warriors superstar isn’t the best player in the NBA

Gilbert Arenas believes guys like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and even Giannis are currently the best players in the world over Steph Curry.

To set things straight, the title of ‘best player in the world’ is quite the subjective one as everybody values different things when it comes to this. For some, an efficient 30 point per game scorer who takes merely 18 shots a night like Kevin Durant is the best while others believe that with the way the game is played today, Steph Curry is the most valuable piece a team could have.

Those two names are currently dominating NBA media, the latter of who is the front-runner for MVP for the ‘22 season. LeBron James is a name that, though has been at the forefront of the NBA news cycle as well, has not been all too popular this season given the Lakers’ early season struggles mixed in with the fact that he’s been sideline for several games.

Also read: “How many guys can make Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant work like that?!”: Suns’ Mikal Bridges shoots up in odds for DPOY after stellar performances against Nets and Warriors

Giannis and a name that Gilbert Arenas did not mention; Nikola Jokic, are the reigning Finals MVP and regular season MVP, respectively, and deserve a shout-out in this conversation as well.

Gilbert Arenas’s reasoning on why Steph Curry isn’t the best player in the league right now.

Gilbert Arenas has been dishing out a lot of his opinions on NBA players as of recent, ranging from his thoughts on guys like Scottie Pippen to current day players like Steph Curry and company. In his most recent conversation about the NBA today, he explained why he doesn’t believe Curry to be the best player in the world today.

“Being the best in the world and playing like the best in the world is two different things. If we take what everyone’s doing right now and then we say, ‘alright we’re going to draft,’ LeBron and KD are going to be number one and number two. Everyone is going to take this two, not just me. Giannis might go three. Maybe,” said Arenas.

Also read: “Trae Young has been the best gift Atlanta got since Martin Luther King!”: NBA Twitter applauds the Hawks star for joining LeBron James, Chris Paul, and others in a special feat

As said before, ‘best player in the world’ is a title decided by people based on what they value from a player. But, it’s almost certain that the majority of NBA fans would take Steph Curry over LeBron James currently.

The former Washington Wizard would go on to say that he would definitely take Curry as the first guard off the board in this hypothetical draft of his.