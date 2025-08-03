“LeBron James Has Never Cared About Lakers Fans”: Doug Gottlieb Accuses LBJ Of Selfishness En Route To Billionaire Status

Feb 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Credits- Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A big story making waves in basketball circles is the reported meeting between LeBron James and Misko Raznatovic, Nikola Jokic’s agent. Multiple outlets have claimed the two discussed forming a new league to rival the NBA. Raznatovic even posted on Instagram, teasing something major coming in the fall of 2026. It’s exciting, yes, but it has also sparked some backlash for LeBron.

The fall of 2026 lines up with the end of LeBron James’ current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. The story has gained even more traction due to rumors that LeBron is frustrated with the team. Like most things involving the 40-year-old legend, it has sent shockwaves through the professional sports media landscape.

One person who responded to this was radio host and coach of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay basketball team, Doug Gottlieb. To say he was annoyed was an understatement. In fact, he claimed that this move only highlighted the type of person LeBron truly is: someone who doesn’t care about the fans, but only cares for himself and his inner circle.

“Lebron has never cared about Laker fans or being a Laker,” said Gottlieb on the latest DreamersPro Show on YouTube. “He clearly doesn’t care about being a Miami Heat, and doesn’t care about being a Cleveland Cavalier and what that represents, because he left there twice.”

It’s hard to imagine that James doesn’t have some affinity for his days in Miami, or a deep-rooted love for Cleveland, where he started his career and even brought a title in 2016. In that sense, Gottlieb might just be drinking the hater-ade. But his next point hit a little harder.

“Conducting such a meeting and allowing your agent with a firm that you started to tweet out that picture showing that you’re trying to do harm to the league that helped make you a billionaire, shows that Lebron only cares about the relationships of people he knew in high school.”

On the one hand, Gottlieb does have a point. LeBron is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world thanks to his 20-plus years in the NBA and his endorsement deals, especially with Nike. But on the other hand, he earned all of that. He wasn’t just handed the keys to the kingdom. He took them.

James’ old teammate Richard Jefferson, who was part of the Cavs’ 2016 championship-winning team, feels that LeBron loves keeping fans on their toes. “LeBron loves this conversation,” RJ said on the Road Trippin podcast. Mission accomplished. In a busy NBA offseason filled with trades, free agency talks, and the Jonathan Kuminga drama, this social media post featuring the King has been a hot topic.

While no one is likely to directly compete with the NBA, the idea of a new global league might be hard for some big names to turn down, especially considering what’s reportedly on the table. A league backed by global investors, where players get equity, which is something NBA owners do not allow. Steph Curry recently spoke about players getting a piece of equity. Maybe Raznatovic’s vision is how they finally get it.