Kevin Durant’s Rockets Extension Receives Massive Update

Kevin Durant’s move to the Houston Rockets, after an underwhelming two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. He was brought in with the hope of being the missing piece to guide the Rockets on a deeper playoff run, perhaps even to a championship. Now the question is, how long will he remain tied to H-Town?

Durant is currently on a one-year deal with the Rockets worth $54.7 million, carried over from his contract with the Suns. However, the 15-time All-Star is eligible for an extension.

Would Houston offer him one before he even dons their jersey once? It might be smart for them to lock him down for the foreseeable future so he can finish out his career with a bang, alongside a group of players who are extremely talented but still lack the experience he brings to the table. Fortunately, the Rockets’ front office agrees.

Will Guillory from The Athletic reported that a new offer is on the table for Durant. “All signs point” to Kevin Durant signing an extension with the Houston Rockets soon that will “tie him to Houston for the foreseeable future,” he stated on X.

Guillory added that Houston does want to extend Tari Eason first, but will do whatever is in their power to prevent KD from becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst had predicted that Houston would open the checkbook for Durant, but it would not be anywhere near a Super Max extension. The number could rise if Durant and the Rockets wait six months, since it would then be later in the season.

The estimate is that KD could get $112 million over two years, or $55 million per year. That might seem like a lot, but considering the NBA’s new media rights deal and the constantly evolving Collective Bargaining Agreement, it is a reasonable price tag.

It is especially reasonable for Durant, who is still playing at a very high level despite the Suns’ abysmal 2024–25 season, in which they did not even qualify for the Play-In tournament. That was no fault of Durant, who averaged 26.6 points per game and shot over 50 percent from the field.

Durant joining the Rockets will be exciting, particularly with him playing alongside Fred VanVleet. VanVleet is a steady floor general who can set the table and allow KD to focus on scoring in his sweet spots. Durant’s spacing and shot-making will also make VanVleet’s life easier, providing him with more open looks and driving lanes.

Plus, there is the anticipation of seeing him alongside younger stars like Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. The Rockets truly have an incredible roster capable of competing for the crown this season.

At the end of the day, if Houston is smart, they will pay Durant what he wants. Yes, he is in the later stage of his career, but that means he knows he must be more efficient than everyone else.