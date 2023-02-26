“Would love challenging Zion Williamson”: 2023 Dunk Contest Champion Mac McClung Receptive to Face Pels Star Next Year

Mac McClung was the star among the stars during the All-Star Weekend. Dominating the event, finishing with a near-perfect score of 199.8, the G-League guard won the 2023 Dunk Contest.

Not only did McClung leave fans happy by expressing his desire to participate again, but Zion Williamson also spoke about suiting up for the competition in the 2024 edition of the All-Star Weekend.

In an interview with Complex, the New Orleans Pelicans star dropped a few hints:

Zion Williamson told us watch out for the 2024 Dunk Contest 👀 pic.twitter.com/kijV0nusky — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 18, 2023

As soon as Mac learned that Williamson might be interested in engaging in the dunk contest next year, the former couldn’t have been happier. Calling Zion an “amazing dunker”, the 24-year-old stated how his participation would “build up the fan base”.

“I would love that. I think he’s an amazing dunker and amazing player, I think it would build up the fan base, and it would just be a great time,” McClung said.

NBA Twitter reacts to a hypothetical Zion Williamson-Mac McClung dunk contest clash

As soon as Zion and Mac’s words went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions.

Williamson won a dunk contest in high school

Zion Williamson has had some of the craziest dunks we’ve seen.

Long before playing for the Pels or even the Duke Blue Devils, a high schooler Zion took part in a dunk contest and emerged victorious.

Back in 2018, the southpaw was one of the eight participants in the Powerade Jam Fest. Going up against the likes of Nassir Little, Quentin Grimes, Darius Garland, Keldon Johnson, and a few more, the 6-foot-6 forward ended up lifting the trophy.

