Kevin Hart mocks “$90 million” worth Kyrie Irving with a hilarious ‘flat-earther’ comment

When Kevin Hart is given the ammunition and opportunity to attack, he will spare no one. This time he had his sights set on Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Hart’s tryst with the NBA has been quite well recorded. The comedian and movie star has been seen in and around games, and he has also been frequently a part of the annual all-star celebrity game.

Apart from that, Kevin has taken various interviews with NBA players. His segment Cold as Balls is among the most popular basketball-related interviews on the internet.

So it was no surprise that he was asked to host the introductions for the 2018 NBA-All-Star game. And boy, did he mock the players. Particularly, Kyrie Irving.

Kevin Hart calls out Kyrie Irving for believing the earth is flat!

Kevin Hart is a troll, through and through. When introducing players, he took his time and took a nice jab at Irving. He started off by giving Kyrie his flowers and then pivoted to him dropping out.

As a no.1 overall pick, Kyrie came through the one-and-done program at Duke University. Kevin took this opportunity to say, Kyrie’s biggest mistake was that he dropped out and that led him to believe that the Earth is flat.

The rest of the all-star starters are in splits hearing this. Kevin also goes on to shout “The Earth is not flat!” at Kyrie as the latter walks by.

Leave it to Kevin Hart to mock an NBA player and get away with it. It was all in good jest though as it is understood both of them have an amicable relationship off the court.

