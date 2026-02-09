mobile app bar

Kevin Johnson Entered a Church to Pray Before Guarding Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals

Samir Mehdi
Published

follow google news
NASCAR Cup Series owner Michael Jordan looks on from atop his team’s pit box during the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

Guarding Michael Jordan never felt more like a death sentence than it did for Kevin Johnson during the 1993 NBA Finals. Johnson has long stated how he feels terrible about how Charles Barkley is ringless due to that Finals. However, with MJ on the other end of the court, perhaps that was inevitable?

The ’93 Finals had several intersecting and interesting storylines. One was the fact that Jordan never saw Dan Majerle as a threat. Dan was propped up to be a ‘Jordan stopper’ of sorts but this didn’t move the needle for him in the slightest.

Games 1 and 2 saw Jordan score a total of 73 points and the Bulls go up 2-0 with Majerle guarding ‘His Airness’. The Suns coaching staff saw this as a clear misstep and defensive deficiency. Their next course of action? Have Kevin Johnson take up the task.

“I walk straight in that church and I sit in the front row. I’m like, ‘Jesus, I don’t believe in you no more,’” said Johnson the Club520 podcast. The concept of having to defend Michael in the Finals was so unfathomable for KJ that he, at first, believed he had dreamt it.

When he told MJ during Game 3’s jumpball that he was guarding him, the latter’s reaction was a mere “Huh?”

Funnily enough, the Suns ended up winning Game 3 in triple overtime despite Jordan’s 44. Johnson was no scrub however as he held his own on the offensive end as well, going 11-24 from the field and having 25 points on the night.

The Suns won two out of their three games in Chicago but would eventually lose Game 6, leading to the Bulls winning their third straight title.

Kevin is still quite proud of the way he guarded Mike though, saying “Take that Mike!” on the podcast when speaking on keeping MJ below the scoring average he had when guarded by Dan.

About the author

Samir Mehdi

Samir Mehdi

instagram-icon

Samir Mehdi is a senior strategist for the NBA division at The Sportsrush. Ever since he was 13 years old, he’s been obsessed with the game of basketball. From watching Kobe Bryant’s highlights on YouTube to now, analyzing and breaking down every single game on League Pass, Samir’s passion for the game is unwavering. He's a complete basketball junkie who not only breaks down current games but also keenly watches ones from the 60s’ and 70s’ while also reading comprehensive books on the history of the league. Samir’s life revolves around basketball and he hopes that shows in his work. Aside from work, he loves to spend time in the gym and with his friends at social gatherings.

Share this article

Don’t miss these