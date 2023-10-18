Warriors’ Owner Joe Lacob Reiterates Importance of 2023-24 Season for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson: “These Guys Are Getting a Little Older”

Owner of the Golden State Warriors, since 2010, Joe Lacob recently showed up on 95.7 The Game in order to talk about the franchise’s future. The Warriors are entering a delicate phase in their process, with all three of their core stars entering the final years of their careers. With all three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson in the twilight years of their careers, Lacob claimed that the franchise only had a “brief window of time” for landing their 5th championship in the last decade.

Lacob claimed that he would not love anything but to keep hold of all three for the rest of their careers. He claimed that the franchise would attempt to do just that, and said that he personally wanted them to win another championship before calling it a day.

Joe Lacob claims he wants the Warriors’ core to win another championship

Lacob quickly outlined the importance of the upcoming season for the Warriors. He claimed that his team had a closing window in which they could win yet another title, their 5th since 2015.

With Stephen Curry set to be 36 and both Klay and Draymond approaching 34, the Warriors owner does seem to have a point. He outlined his personal desire to see the Warriors’ core land another ring:

“I don’t think people understand how important this is. Look, these guys are getting a little older. We got a window here. We’ve got to try to win another title and I really badly, really badly, want that for our guys.”

Of course, the Warriors are currently stalled in negotiations with Klay Thompson over a contract renewal. However, it seems as if Lacob is determined to keep his core together. Whether that comes at the expense of title charges, considering their advancing years remains to be seen.

Joe Lacob outlines the desire to keep Klay Thompson

A lot has recently been made about the lack of a renewal for Klay Thompson. Set to enter free agency at the end of the upcoming season, the Warriors have reportedly failed to agree on a timeline and the financial value of the potential contract.

However, it seems as if the Warriors are determined to keep hold of not just Klay, but all three of their major stars:

“I would love more than anything to keep those three guys here through the entirety of their career and we’re gonna try to do that.”

Claiming that he wants to see all three finish their careers with the Warriors, Lacob outlined the Warriors’ desire to make it happen. While a Klay renewal seems unlikely for now, the franchise seems determined to make it happen in the coming time.