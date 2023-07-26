“Kicking People In Their Wee-wee”: LeBron James’ Deliberate Ploy to Bait Draymond Green During 2016 NBA Finals Resurfaces

In the cutthroat world of professional basketball, LeBron James has earned a reputation for his ruthless tactics on the court. One such instance, during the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, has recently resurfaced, shedding light on The King’s strategic mind. Despite the Warriors’ formidable lineup, it seemed they had one Achilles heel in the form of Draymond Green, the eccentric and unpredictable star. LeBron, ever the shrewd competitor, allegedly exploited this weakness to his advantage.

Channing Frye, a former teammate of LeBron James from the Cleveland Cavaliers, shed light on a controversial aspect of the 2016 NBA Finals. In a candid statement to The Athletic, Frye asserted that LeBron and the Cavs intentionally baited Draymond Green during the high-stakes series against the Golden State Warriors.

One particular incident during Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals exemplified this calculated approach by LeBron James. The game had reached a tense moment when LeBron and Draymond Green engaged in some physical play, nearly escalating into a scuffle. It resulted in LeBron James over Draymond Green, and Green throwing a punch to his nuts. This incident would later prove to be pivotal in the series.

A Game-Changing Nut Punch For LeBron James

During Game 4, as the tension between LeBron and Green escalated, a pivotal moment occurred. In an attempt to step over Green’s fallen body, LeBron found himself in a precarious position. It was at this moment that Green seemingly launched a backhand swat at LeBron’s groin. This incident mirrored other low-blow incidents involving Green during the playoffs, such as the one on Steven Adams a series prior.

Frye’s comments came to light in an interview where he was asked about the incident that led to Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals. The incident in question involved Green delivering what appeared to be a backhand swat at LeBron James’ groin, a move that escalated the tensions between the two players.

According to Frye, it was not an isolated incident, but rather part of a broader strategy employed by the Cavaliers to get under Draymond Green’s skin. When asked if LeBron was trying to bait Green, Frye boldly stated:

“What do you mean? Of course. Everybody was trying to bait him. Are you joking? He shouldn’t have had that many fouls. He shouldn’t have been kicking people in their wee-wee.”

Moreover, Frye went on to imply that baiting Draymond was just one part of a larger strategy to disrupt GSW’s cohesion and momentum during the Finals. The tactic, as per Frye, appeared to work, as it contributed to Green’s suspension for Game 5, leaving a significant void in GSW’s lineup that they struggled to fill.

“It’s not our fault. We’re supposed to take advantage, hey, if somebody’s shoe is untied, I’m gonna step on their laces. No harm, no foul. It is part of the game.”

Draymond Green’s suspension in Game 5 altered the series dynamics, favoring the Cavaliers. Despite a 3-1 deficit, LeBron and the Cavs made an unprecedented comeback, winning Game 7 with LeBron’s superhuman block and Kyrie’s clutch shot, securing a historic victory.

Redemption and Friendship Between LeBron and Draymond Green

Fast forward to today, the once-heated rivalry between James and Draymond has transformed into a friendship. After their intense rivalry from the 2015 to 2018 NBA Finals, both players have expressed mutual admiration and respect for each other. Green has even gone as far as to call LeBron James the GOAT.

They’ve even appeared together on Uninterrupted episodes, showcasing a newfound camaraderie. The two players, once adversaries on the court, have buried the hatchet and now share a genuine bond off the court.