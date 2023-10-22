“Would Be Lying if I Didn’t Say That”: Stephen Curry’s Father Dell Curry Confesses Being Upset Over Kemba Walker Snatching His Hornets Record

Stephen Curry is among one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Having made his name from beyond the three-point line, Curry’s success is a combination of his own talent and genetics. After all, he is the son of another great scorer, Dell Curry. Dell played in the league for 16 seasons, playing for 5 franchises. He played for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, and the Charlotte Hornets. His time with the Hornets is particularly intriguing. Curry spent 10 seasons there and retired as a franchise legend.

By the time he retired in 2002, he was the team’s all-time leader in points and three-pointers. However, in 2018, Kemba Walker surpassed him to become the new all-time leading scorer for the Hornets. And, as Curry recently revealed to The Charlotte Observer, it hurt to see his record broken.

Dell Curry was upset after Kemba Walker surpassed him as the Charlotte Hornets’ all-time leading scorer

On March 28, 2018, Kemba Walker scored his 9,841th point for the Charlotte Hornets and became the all-time leading scorer for the franchise. Understandably so, it was a huge moment for Kemba as well as the Hornets. However, Walker’s achievement did not sit well with everyone. One person, in particular, was Dell Curry.

Before Kemba broke the record, Dell Curry held the all-time leading scoring record for the Hornets for nearly 20 years. He scored 9,839 points in his 10 seasons with the franchise. And, as he revealed to The Charlotte Observer, he was upset to see Walker surpass him. After all, he enjoyed being the leading scorer and wore it like a badge of honor when he worked as a broadcaster with the Hornets.

Nevertheless, he commended Kemba for the achievement and acknowledged that he couldn’t have asked for a “better guy” to beat his record. But, when all is said and done, there are times when the wound still feels fresh. And, he is sorry to see the record go.

“I was. I would be lying if I didn’t say that. I was sorry to see that one go. I really enjoyed that, as a broadcaster and still a member of the Hornets organization, to be that leading scorer. I could walk with my chest stuck out a little bit. Yeah, that hurt me when Kemba broke my record. He’s a great guy. I couldn’t ask for a better guy to do it. But it hurt.”

At the end of the day, regardless of who holds the record, both Kemba and Dell will remain legends of the Hornets franchise. They both made great contributions to the organization. As such, their time with the team and all they have accomplished in a Hornets jersey will never be forgotten.

Stephen Curry has already eclipsed his father in terms of scoring

Kemba Walker aside, Dell Curry has been surpassed by his own son as well. Stephen Curry, who has played his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. While his father managed 12,670 points in 16 seasons, Steph has surpassed him by 9,042 points.

In 14 seasons, two less than his father, Steph has 21,712 points. But it doesn’t end there. Chef Curry is also the greatest three-point shooter of all time, with 3,390 made threes to Dell’s 1,245.

Dell undoubtedly feels an overwhelming sense of pride when it comes to this. After all, this is his own son we are talking about. And it is thanks to him that the Curry name has become synonymous with basketball.