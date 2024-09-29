Kiyan Anthony Uses His Father Carmelo’s Diverse Roles in the NBA to Motivate Himself

Carmelo Anthony had an illustrious career in the NBA albeit it was not a bed of roses from start to end. Starting as a star in the making, Melo reached superstar status in the league in his prime. But the All-Star forward witnessed the lows of being in the NBA as well toward the dusk of his career.

Anthony’s son, Kiyan, has admitted that he uses the trajectory of his father’s career to motivate himself.

During an episode of his show with Overtime, the NBA prospect talked about leadership and how seeing his father go from a star to a bench player has shaped his mindset.

“Leadership is definitely the biggest component to me. I saw my Pops go through every role in the NBA. He was a star, he was coming off the bench, sixth man, straight shooter.”

“I seen him do everything, go through everything. He was still a leader in his own way through everything. So, I definitely take some of that and apply it to my game.”

Anthony was a star with the Nuggets and he turned into a superstar when he joined the Knicks. But things took a downturn when Melo joined the Thunder and saw his role change from being the go-to guy to a third option on the team.

The 10-time All-Star’s departure from Oklahoma to Houston did not do him any favors either. Anthony was being perceived as a liability on many occasions and was looking at the end of his career. But the 6’8 forward saw his career’s rebirth with the Blazers.

Melo turned into a reliable scorer off the bench, which extended his career for a few more years. And that is what motivates Kiyan, the relentless pursuit of greatness.

Every player hoping to make it to the league wants to be a star. But the downfall from stardom isn’t something everyone handles well.

However, seeing his father go through a plethora of different roles has not only motivated Kiyan to stay on top of his game, but to also be prepared for the not so glamorous side of basketball.

Kiyan has no pressure to follow in his father’s footsteps

Kiyan is already one of the best prospects in the country. Being the son of a former NBA superstar may have helped him in getting more exposure. But the 17-year-old can definitely hold his own on the court.

But as much as Melo would like his son to follow in his footsteps, the three-time Olympic Gold medalist has put no pressure on his son about that. As per ESPN, Kiyan revealed how he is free to choose what he feels is best for him going forward.

“[My father] never pushes me to go to Syracuse just because his name is on the gym. He did so much at Syracuse. He knows that I’m my own person. I’ve just got to make my own decision at the end of the day.”

Kiyan’s game and talent have garnered a lot of interest and attention from some of the top institutions in the nation. And even though his father led Syracuse to a national title, Kiyan is free to write his own story as he sees fit.