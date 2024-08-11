LeBron James Pokes Fun at Anthony Edwards’ Champagne Popping Skills

Team USA just defeated France 98-87 to win the gold medal in the men’s basketball division. This was another commanding run for the United States that will go down in the history books as a testament to their sheer dominance in International basketball. After the win, the stacked USA team celebrated their gold medal by popping champagnes. However, some stars on the roster were more skilled than others in spraying champagne.

LeBron James may have given fans a meme to remember as he trolled Anthony Edwards for his champagne-popping skills.

A video of Team USA celebrating their win has gained a lot of traction on social media recently.

The video starts with Stephen Curry popping a bottle of champagne and making it rain to celebrate the epic win over France. Edwards soon joined Curry reluctantly with another bottle in his hands.

Now, as Curry can be seen spraying the champagne all over the steps he was standing on, the Timberwolves guard tries to follow suit, only to have an epic fail in not just popping the bottle but also spraying it properly. The entire team cheered on the two as LBJ decided to troll the youngster of the team.

As the video progresses, James can be heard saying, “C’mon Ant, We know you ain’t been there yet.”

James’ remark ends up cracking up the entire team as they burst out laughing. LeBron’s remark was a playful jab at Edwards for not having any NBA championships under his belt yet.

It has been a ritual over the years for NBA teams to douse the entire locker room and anyone in it with champagne after winning a Championship. And given how James already has four titles under his belt, he has more than his fair share of experience popping champagne bottles and making it rain on his teammates and staff.

Apart from James, Team USA has a bunch of Champions on the roster. Curry has four titles while Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday have two each. Anthony Davis, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum all have one.

And by the looks of it, Edwards may not be far away from having a couple of titles to his name as well.

Edwards wasn’t the first to struggle with popping champagne

It may have been an awkward moment for Edwards to fail at popping open a champagne bottle. But ANT wasn’t the first one to struggle with such a task, Damian Lillard went through the same back in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“This is what it looks like when you haven’t won a championship. I haven’t won yet and Draymond has won 3 championships. So, after we won the gold medal, everybody is popping champagne, spraying champagne everywhere. I don’t have much experience at that so I needed the champ to assist me,” Lillard said about his experience in Tokyo.

Lillard had to ask the Golden State Warriors forward to help him pop the bottle of champagne the right way. Green had already won three titles by then and would go on to win his fourth the next year. But having won three NBA championships meant that Dray had enough experience on how to not only pop the bottle but spray it the correct way.