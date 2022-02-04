“Klay Thompson chose to become ‘Wet-Fire’ to cross Kobe Bryant!”: Warriors’ star crosses the Mamba on the all-time 3-pointers made list, drops 6 triples in the first half against the Kings

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson drops six triples in the first half against the Kings, crosses Kobe Bryant on the all-time list

The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings tonight. After a two-game trip to Texas, the Warriors are back home and look to continue on their winning ways. The All-Star reserves were announced before the game, and Draymond Green was given his 4th All-Star nod.

Just as the game was about to start, there was a different aura around the Splash Brothers, and now we know why. To start off the game, Klay Thompson went 7/7 from the field, making 6 triples while doing so.

Klay Thompson in the 1st half: 13 minutes

20 points

78% FG

Klay Thompson in the 1st half: 13 minutes
20 points
78% FG
6-8 from 3

I guess Klay really enjoys playing against the Kings. His start from the field reminds us of the time he went off for 37 in a quarter, which also came against the Kings.

Klay Thompson crosses Kobe Bryant on the all-time 3 PM list

Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the world. Playing alongside the greatest shooter in the world, his Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, Klay has made a mark for himself. Along with Stephen Curry, Klay was steadily climbing the all-time 3-pointers made list, till he got sidelined with injury.

Tonight, with his 6th made 3-pointer, Klay Thompson crossed Kobe Bryant on the all-time 3-pointers made.

With his sixth trey tonight, Klay Thompson has passed Kobe Bryant for 20th on the NBA's all-time threes list

Klay now holds the 20th spot, and is just 3 triples behind the 18th ranked Paul George.

Klay Thompson made 6 threes in the first half and passed Kobe Bryant on the NBA's all-time threes list

If he continues to shoot like he has, Klay might even ascend up to #18 tonight.

The 6-triples made tonight are the highest Klay has had since his return. Hopefully, this is a sign that Klay’s truly back.