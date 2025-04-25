Stephen A. Smith Dodges Question on Speculated $25 Million Net Worth While Hinting at Big Upcoming Checks

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not only is Stephen A. Smith one of the most famous sports analysts, but he is also by far one of the wealthiest. His ability to entertain sports fans throughout the years by out-yelling any and everyone has earned him lucrative media deals. However, Smith refrains from speaking on questions regarding his current estimated net worth of $25 million. He does suggest that the number will increase with what is coming in the future.

ESPN is the biggest sports provider in North America and one of the leading platforms in the world. As a result, revenue is quite high as one of the juggernauts in their field. A big reason they are so noteworthy is due to Smith’s analysis and personality. They have done right to ensure their star play is paid accordingly.

However, Smith isn’t shy to speak on many topics but he remains modest when it comes to financials. He was put to the test in his recent podcast appearance.

Smith joined Speedy Mormon on 360 With Speedy. The eccentric host attempted to get a quote out of Smith regarding his speculated net worth. Instead, the ESPN analyst displayed his ability to dodge the question.

“No,” Smith said in response to whether $25 million is accurate to his actual net worth. The follow-up question was whether the number is far off. Smith simply replied, “Not really.” He then added some substance, stating his net worth, “will be more soon.”

Before becoming a star on the debate show on ESPN’s First Take, Smith established himself as an interviewer and journalist. He knows all the ins and outs of Speedy’s approach to pull an answer out of him and didn’t bite.

He did insinuate that his net worth will be on the rise very soon. That is in large part due to his new historic contract with ESPN.

Smith will see a big payday in a new five-year deal

ESPN forked out major money to retain its NBA rights in the league’s new 11-year, $76 billion deal. However, they didn’t stop there. They went a step further to ensure one of their biggest stars received a contract which he deserved.

In March, reports suggest that Smith and ESPN have agreed on a new five-year, $100 million contract. The new deal isn’t just an incentive increase but also gives Smith more power within the company. Smith now has more say in certain topics outside of sports. He can speak more freely about politics under this new contract. Additionally, he can make many more appearances outside of ESPN to earn more money elsewhere.

Although fans will see Smith more outside of ESPN, his allegiance remains with the sports company. He will forever be the face of ESPN, and that will continue for another five years.