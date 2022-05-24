‘Klay Thompson lost $30 million because of Kemba Walker’: When the Warriors star felt he was robbed of an All NBA, costing him millions of dollars

Klay Thompson is usually very outspoken when it comes to defending himself and his teammates, and the same thing happened in 2019 when he lost out on $30 million.

The Warriors guard made a triumphant return to the NBA this season after nursing two years with leg injuries. He tore his ACL in the 2019 Finals against the Toronto Raptors which sidelined him for the 2019-20 season, and then he tragically tore his Achilles tendon while he was prepping for a return in 2021.

That kept him out of the 2020-21 season and more than half of the current 2021-22 season. His return greatly bolstered a Warriors squad that was already looking dangerous with Jordan Poole’s ascension and Steph Curry’s continued brilliance.

Klay and the Warriors are up 3-0 against the Mavericks with a chance to close the series out tonight. A sweep would put Golden State back in the Finals for the sixth time in eight years.

Klay’s return has been seamless. The Warriors were already a well-oiled machine and adding Klay just made them that more deadly. Thompson’s averages of 20.4 points per game on 38.5% from three aren’t too far off from where he was before his injury. However, a dip is definitely expected considering he’s been out of professional basketball for over two years.

Only two players remaining in the playoffs have made 40+ threes this postseason: Stephen Curry – 42

Only two players remaining in the playoffs have made 40+ threes this postseason: Stephen Curry – 42

Klay Thompson – 42

Klay Thompson lost on major money in 2019

Back in 2019, when Klay was in the form of his life, he had the chance to earn some major money. Eligible for a new contract, Klay could have received a supermax deal from the Warriors worth $221 million across five years.

However, that supermax was definitely conditional. Klay would have to make the All NBA squad to be eligible. In the middle of the Finals when the Warriors were squaring off against the Raptors, the All NBA teams were announced.

Much to Klay’s disappointment, he didn’t make the team, and he had some words to say about that decision. “When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys,” he said at the time. “… Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No.”

Not making the team dropped Klay from receiving $221 million to $191 million. It’s still incredible money, especially when you consider that Klay has made more money after his injury than before, but losing out on $30 million, and the respect that comes along with making the All NBA team definitely hurts.

Additionally, you can see Klay shake his head when certain players’ names are mentioned, especially Kemba Walker. Klay clearly felt like he was robbed of a spot, and he felt like he should’ve been there over guys like Kemba.

Klay Thompson learns he didn't make All-NBA ("Oh I didn't?") and is clearly a little ticked (it affects his next contract): "When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys…Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No."

‘Klay Thompson lost $30 million because of Kemba Walker’:https://t.co/8jhoFITY2v — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) May 24, 2022

