Klay Thompson Scoffs At Being Put In Cuffs For $10 Worth Of Marijuana During His Collegiate Career

Oct 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts during the first half of theme against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson opens up about how Washington police put him in cuffs after finding mere $10 worth of marijuana in his car

Klay Thompson came into the 2011 NBA Draft as someone who would be drafted anywhere between the 10th and 15th pick. Lauded as being a great shooter and solid perimeter defender due to his long arms, the Washington State alum was looked to be a great starting caliber floor spacer for any team.

However, there was some controversy surrounding Thompson’s selection back in 2011 due to his run-in with the authorities. After dropping 22 points against USC, he would be caught in his driveway by the police in early March of 2011 for having marijuana in his possession.

According to Commander Tennant of the Pullman Police Dept, his car smelled of weed and so they searched his vehicle to find 1.95 grams of marijuana. While the police officers did put him in handcuffs, they let him off with a citation instead.

Klay Thompson on him being busted for having marijuana in his possession

Klay Thompson recently appeared on ‘All The Smoke’ and opened up about the aforementioned instance in his life when he was caught with weed. He scoffed the idea of being put in handcuffs for having merely $10 (dime bag) worth of marijuana on his person.

Both Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson are avid supporters of letting athletes consume medicinal marijuana. Kevin Durant recently told David Letterman that getting high was the equivalent of having a glass wine.

Thompson would then go on reveal how it became legal in Washington to smoke weed merely 2 years after he got ‘busted’ for it, making the situation even more asinine.

Fast-forward to today and nearly every single city in the United States has marijuana dispensaries. Klay profusely stated that he ‘wasn’t an idiot’ and that he wasn’t high while driving. As long as you’re consuming it in a safe space, weed is very much legal now.

Did Klay Thompson being caught with marijuana affect his NBA career?

After a solid outing against USC, Klay’s head coach at Washington would go onto state that he was suspended for their next game against UCLA. Aside from this, the 6’6 guard did not face any major hurdles aside from the media bringing it up whenever they talked about his draft stock.

In the end, it never mattered as he landed in the range that he was project to, going 11th to the Golden State Warriors. In 2016, Klay Thompson opened up about what his thoughts were regarding the use of marijuana.

“That [recreational] should not be its use, ever. But there’s obviously a medicinal side to it that people are finding out have benefits, especially people in high pain.”

