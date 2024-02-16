“Klay Thompson Took It Out on the Court”: Andrew Wiggins Revealed Warriors Star’s Reaction to Coming Off the Bench

Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) high fives guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Kerr benched Klay Thompson tonight after a poor offensive production and a critical defensive error in the Golden State Warriors’ previous contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kerr allowed Brandin Podziemski to start the game, switching the rookie for Thompson. Despite being relegated to the bench, Andrew Wiggins explained how the Splash Brother behaved like a true “professional” and allowed his performance to do all the talking.

Coming off the bench, Klay Thompson had a historic performance. Knocking down 7 three-pointers on 13 attempts, Thompson recorded his season-high of 35 points. Further, Klay also reached the 15,000 total career points milestone.

Thompson’s historic night allowed the Golden State Warriors to clinch a 140-137 win. And following the game, Andrew Wiggins disclosed how impressed he was by Klay’s reaction to being benched. The forward stated how commendable it was for an All-Star of the 6ft 6” sharpshooter’s caliber to not whin about the same. Further lauding the four-time champion, Wiggs said,

“Klay’s a true professional. He didn’t complain or nothing. He[Klay Thompson] took it out on the court. You know, he played his heart out, had a great game, play competitive and that’s the Klay we love to see… Klay’s that guy everyone wants to see do good. He’s a great guy, he works hard.”

Apart from Thompson’s incredible output, Podziemski was also impressive and played much beyond expectations. The rookie guard recorded 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists, and was the only starter to finish the game with a positive box plus-minus. As we advance, it won’t be surprising to see Steve Kerr use this lineup more often.

Klay Thompson embraced his new role

Not every All-NBA caliber player can be as professional as Klay Thompson was upon being benched. However, the shooting guard did reveal that he chose to embrace the role and “respond” on the court rather than sulking about the same.

“You can do two things, you can pout, or you can go out there and respond. I thought I did the latter very well tonight,” Klay said.

This season, Klay Thompson has not been as productive. Behind Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga has been the second option for the Bay Area side. Hence, being the focal point of the second unit, Thompson had a “fun” time and was able to perform better in the reduced game time that he received.

Further talking about the learnings that he took away from the new role, the 34-year-old said,

“I learned some things tonight that I’m gonna carry with myself throughout the whole season.”

Before tonight’s 35-point explosion, Thompson was averaging merely 13.3 points on 24.5% 3FG in February. By being benched, Kerr seemed to have helped his star player reset.

Once the Warriors resume after the All-Star break, fans will hope for the five-time All-Star to produce several such performances. With the GSW sitting only 10th in the West, Klay needs to pick up some offensive load off Stephen Curry’s shoulders and help the team push for a playoff spot.