“The Grizzlies will never give up, not even against Stephen Curry!”: Ja Morant makes an inspiring statement about his franchise after grabbing an incredible comeback win vs Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts as he leads the team to a massive OT win against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Who knew Grizzlies vs Warriors would become such a fun rivalry to watch?

After their embarrassing defeat in the play-in tournament last season, Golden State looked like they were out for blood in the first half. They outscored Memphis 37-20 in the first quarter and even entered halftime with a commanding 10-point lead.

What happened next? Well… let’s just say Ja Morant and the Grizzlies finally woke up.

Despite a very, very slow first half, Morant ended the game with an astounding 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, on 50% from the field. What’s more is, he helped the Grizzlies come back from what was a 19-point deficit, to push the game into overtime, and then eventually win it. Simply put, the man showed the world just why the Grizzlies are so excited about his development.

After the game, Morant was asked about the game, and just what it was that prompted this incredible comeback. And his answer is something that you’re going to want to hear.

Ja Morant talks about the never say die mentality of the Grizzlies as the reason behind their victory

Often times during the regular season, we see certain teams give up mid-way through the game if they’re down by a large deficit. At the end of the day, it IS just the regular season. But apparently, that doesn’t apply to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Speaking to a reporter after his incredible performance, here is what Ja Morant had to say on the matter.

“Everybody know Grizzlies man. We play till the end.”@JaMorant speaks to @thefishnation after the @memgrizz comeback victory against the Warriors pic.twitter.com/thmtG6hgDj — Bally Sports: Grizzlies (@GrizzOnBally) October 29, 2021

Frankly, these words aren’t really surprising. Ja has been known to be a competitor ever since his first season in the league. So, it has always seemed like the obvious thing for him.

We just can’t wait for him to take the floor and show off that mentality once again.

