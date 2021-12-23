“Klay Thompson will come and fit right in”: Grant Hill predicts a smooth transition for the Warriors superstar ahead of his impending comeback

Klay Thompson last featured in an NBA game in game 6 of the 2019 NBA finals where he went down with a torn ACL and subsequently tore his Achilles in the following year.

Thompson was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the 2011 NBA draft with the 11th overall pick and has won three NBA champions along with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Klay is considered to be one-half of the splash brothers and is regarded as one of the best shooters in the NBA.

Thompson is a prolific shooter and a great defender. He’s often tasked with marking the best player on the opposition team. His opponents acknowledge him as one of the best two-way players in the league. Klay is a five-time NBA all-star and his imminent return to the Warriors squad is eagerly anticipated.

Grant Hill addresses Klay Thompson’s return to action by claiming that the Warrior’s star will fit right in

The whole of NBA is eagerly anticipating the return of Warriors All-star, Klay Thompson who has been nursing multiple injuries since the 2019 NBA finals missing both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Klay Thompson is scheduled to return sometime in January 2022 giving the Warriors a welcome boost to their incredible start to the season already. The Golden State Warriors sit on top of the Western Conference League boasting of one of the best records in the NBA this season.

The Warriors are off to an exceptional start this season sitting second in the western conference with a 25-6 record. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green have found their best basketball and consistent performances from the young players has helped the Warriors to enter the second half of the season as serious contenders for the title.

Grant Hill shares what he would tell Klay about returning from major injuries pic.twitter.com/HRnsohuETA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 21, 2021

The addition of Klay Thompson to the Warriors will bolster their team on both ends of the floor and they will look to maintain their fine form until the end of the season.

Grant Hill speaks about Thompson’s return and believes he will fit right in with the Warriors who are in fine form this season. The Warriors roster spoke about Klay looking like himself during practice and are eager to reunite with their star guard.

Klay Thompson is set to return to action in a few weeks and the rest of the NBA will be observant of the Golden State Warriors now more than ever as they look to make another championship run.