“Klay Thompson’s out here looking like Inspector Gadget!”: NBA Twitter reacts as NBA reporter catches Warriors star sporting an all new memeable look

NBA Twitter explodes as a new limited-edition version of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is discovered

To call Klay Thompson a national treasure would be the understatement of the century.

The man can do it all. He can make you absolutely lose your mind when he’s on the court, while also make you laugh harder than ever before while he’s off it.

Speaking of the player during his time off though, there sure have been quite a few variations of the guy. To be honest with you, until now, our personal favorite was between scaffolding Klay, and China Klay. But, recently it seems the man might have given us all a new contender for that title.

Let’s get into it.

Reporter finds a new variation of Klay Thompson, and NBA Twitter can’t stop laughing

Cue the ‘everybody stay calm!’ meme, please.

Knowing how exciting the news of a new variation our beloved Warriors star can be, we won’t make you wait any longer. Take a look at the tweet below.

I feel like it would be impossible for Klay to ever be in disguise. Not that he’s trying to be here, but with a hat and sunglasses and a popped collar…let’s just say he could never be a spy. pic.twitter.com/0ioZAlSx7F — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) September 6, 2021

And as we said NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy.

Maybe it’s this dude pic.twitter.com/vWRJWqlYVF — Ive Mlinar (@imlinar83) September 6, 2021

Hahaha he’s looking like inspector gadget — Thalles Man (@Manchasolar) September 6, 2021

The man is a National treasure. Protect him at all costs. — CS (@csATLdawg) September 6, 2021

China Klay, Headband Klay, now Inspector Gadget Klay 😂 — HogHead 🧀 (@rubygirl_65) September 6, 2021

Now, the only thing missing here is for him to pull up to a Warriors game in this get-up. But given the character of Klay Thompson, something tells us we could see that happening sometime in the future as well.

