“You should be ashamed of these terrible excuses, LeBron James!”: Kendrick Perkins slams Lakers star for his hollow justification of abysmal performance vs Spurs

Kendrick Perkins unleashes a full out rant on the state of LeBron James and the Lakers after the star announces his reasons for loss vs Spurs

How long has it been since LeBron James was on a team as bad as the current Lakers side?

Many would argue that it was the Lakers again, just the one during his first season in LA. But, we’d argue that even that roster showed far more upside than this one.

Ribbing aside, watching this franchise is only getting sadder and sadder by each game. And while I’m personally not a fan of the franchise, it doesn’t take much to imagine how much pain one may be in, after seeing that the Lakers are currently on a 4 game losing streak.

This was supposed to be their championship season. So, what happened?

For many in the NBA community, it is simply their age catching up to them. Some would even say there has been a severe lack of effort. But, according to the King, this was the reason for his most recent loss, which came at the hand of the Spurs.

LeBron says the Lakers can fix their defense, but they need help from guys they don’t have right now. “All our defensive guys are in health and safety protocols.” Mentions AD, Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 24, 2021

The final score of that game, was 138-110. That is nothing less than humiliation. And it appears Kendrick Perkins has had quite enough of it.

On the latest episode of First Take, the man revealed all his frustration through a long, criticism-laced rant. And frankly, what he said needs to be heard by everyone.

Kendrick Perkins slams LeBron James for his excuses after Lakers’ loss to the Spurs at Staples Center

To be fair to the Lakers here, as LeBron James mentioned, several of the Lakers’ defensive specialists have been missing due to Health and Safety protocols. But, the thing is, every team in the NBA is dealing with almost exactly the same issues, something that makes this excuse impossible to be justifiable, in our opinion. And it seems that Big Perk agrees with us completely on that one.

Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

.@KendrickPerkins thinks the Lakers should break up their Big Three 😱 “The person that they probably could move, or should move, is Russell Westbook!” pic.twitter.com/zDj72tOauG — First Take (@FirstTake) December 24, 2021

Frankly, we couldn’t have said it better.

LeBron James and the Lakers need to start holding themselves accountable if they want to improve. And if they don’t, forget a championship, getting into the play-in alone will be a miracle for this team.

