“Knocked Down by Michael Jordan!”: Shaquille O’Neal Looks Back at the 35 Year Old Brawl That Started ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons and Bulls Rivalry

Michael Jordan and his Bulls against the Detroit ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons. This statement alone is enough to give goosebumps to fans when they think about it. It’s been 32 years since we saw the last actual battle between the two, yet, it continues to remain one of the fiercest rivalries is basketball history. It may have lasted just four seasons, but it changed the course of NBA History as we know it. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal went to Instagram to share the 35-year-old origins of the rivalry on his story.

Shaquille O’Neal was drafted in the NBA in 1992, right after the final round of the Pistons-Bulls took place. Even though he did not get to witness the same during his time in the league, the stories about the battles between MJ and the Bad Boys are there for everyone to look back at. It all started during a regular season bout during the 1987-88 season.

Shaquille O’Neal shares how Michael Jordan was part of the brawl that kickstarted the rivalry

When one thinks of what makes sports so entertaining to watch, one of the best answers is the competitiveness of the athletes and the desire to triumph over their opponents. When it comes to basketball, a few rivalries come to mind: Lakers vs Celtics, Duke vs UNC, and of course, the last decade gave us Warriors vs Cavaliers. However, one rivalry entertained us the most: Michael Jordan and his Bulls vs the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons.

Shaquille O’Neal found a reel that gives us a look at the brawl that was known as the starting point of the rivalry. It was a regular season game between the two teams in January 1988, and MJ was driving to the basket, when he was grabbed and tossed to the floor. This wasn’t appreciated by his teammates, who stepped up to defend their leader.

The commentators could be heard saying,

“Knocked down by [Michael] Jordan… The Bulls retaliate.”

We could see Charles Oakley and Doug Collins go at Rich Mahorn, with Tex Winter and Rory Sparrow trying to play peacemaker. It was one of the many brawls these two teams have given us over the years. Shaq saw the same on his IG and couldn’t help but share the same on his stories.

This brawl marked the starting point of the 4-year rivalry between the two teams.

How did the Bulls-Pistons rivalry turn out?

For three straight years between 1988 to 1990, the Chicago Bulls were sent home in the Playoff by the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons. In 1988, it happened in the 2nd round, with the Pistons going to the NBA Finals and losing to the Lakers there. In 1989 and 1990, the Pistons beat the Bulls in the ECF, and went on to win the NBA Championship.

Finally, in 1991, Michael Jordan and his Bulls got over the hump. They swept the Pistons in the ECF, and went on to win their first NBA Championship. From there, the Bulls went on to win 2 more rings to complete their first 3-peat. Michael Jordan and his Bulls won 6 rings in the 1990s. On the other hand, the Pistons made the playoffs only 5 times in the 90s after 1992, and got eliminated in the 1st round each time.