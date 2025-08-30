Robert Horry Claims Michael Jordan Played “More Physical” Than LeBron James Despite Dennis Rodman’s Dump Truck Comments

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are from two very different eras. The NBA has changed a lot since the days of His Airness’ reign, and today, LeBron is The King. But despite how unrealistic it is, comparisons between the two never stop. MJ’s former teammate Dennis Rodman recently weighed in with his own set of controversial comments.

On popular streamer Neon’s program, Rodman was asked whether he would take prime MJ or LeBron in a one-on-one matchup. His response was unsurprisingly bizarre. “Michael Jordan was too sexy, man, when he had the ball or something like that. I mean, LeBron is like a goddamn fu***** dump truck.”

What The Worm seemed to suggest was that Jordan had more flair with the ball in his hands, while LeBron relies more on brute physicality. Robert Horry tried to make sense of it on the latest edition of his Big Shot Bob podcast, after his co-hosts played him the audio of Rodman’s statement.

“MJ had the swagger and LeBron didn’t, I guess,” said Horry, laughing as he tried to interpret Rodman’s words. However, he didn’t focus too much on that part. Instead, Horry turned his attention to figuring out which of the two GOATs played a more physical brand of basketball.

“If you really sit back and think about it, MJ was more physical than LeBron because he played in a physical time. Everybody was trying to take him out the air. LeBron, you get a couple of teams that try to take him out the air, but it’s just different,” Horry added.

Horry does make a good point, but at the same time, it’s still not the same. Jordan bulked up after his vicious battles with the Bad Boy Pistons, who roughed him up constantly. That era of basketball was certainly more physical than the one James has played in. However, James himself is just much bigger than MJ.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend stands three inches taller, with a much wider frame, and is probably the last person you’d want to see running downhill with the rock in his hands. James got bumped plenty by the entire league.

There will never be a right or wrong answer about which of the two all-time greats was better. LBJ’s longevity is incredible because of the amount of time, money, and effort he puts into taking care of his body. At 40 years old, he looks to be in as good shape as ever.

Yet one must wonder how much longer Jordan could have played if the game were as kind to players as it is today. Perhaps he might have been the one to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. We’ll never know.

What is known is that Jordan and LeBron’s résumés speak for themselves. It’s a legacy of greatness that can never be touched, regardless of what happens in the future.