Rockets Star’s Mom Uses A Draymond Green Image To Explicitly Claim Warriors Would Only Win A Title With Her Son

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives with the ball past Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) to score a basket during the second quarter of game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The NBA Playoffs are always a rollercoaster of emotions, not just for the players but for their families, too. As the intensity ramps up, we often see family members of NBA players chiming in with unfiltered opinions. Recently, Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, has been going at the Warriors fans as her son was competing against them in the first-round series.

Eason’s mother is in a full-blown internet beef with every fan who doesn’t support his son or the Rockets. From calling them names to showing them their place, she is on a roll.

While arguing with a fan who said her son is a “disappointment,” Mama Eason wrote, “Not to me. Y’all still blew a 3-lead. I’m VERY proud! Know it! Your page is a other man’s name and not only that. HIS fan club?” There are countless such encounters that can be seen on her profile. But one comment in particular made her issue a tall claim.

Teroya wrote, “He’d not only start, he’d STILL be your [Warriors] starting center RIGHT NOW.” In response, a fan posted an image of Draymond Green from Game 7. With 1:28 left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors were up 94-79. The fan must’ve thought that he’d upset her with the graphic, as it was a reality check.

Eason’s mother said that Green is the only reason why the Warriors have won championships. And moving forward, if they want to win any more rings, they’d need Tari on their team. She wrote, “If you had My Son, you’d probably win another, but you definitely f**king won’t. And you can take that shit to the bank.”

Her interactions are justified. She is a proud mother of a 23-year-old NBA star and is a fan of the game. She’s simply rooting for her son without caring about what others might think of her. As for Tari’s possibility of joining the Warriors and helping them win another ring, there’s very little to explore in this hypothetical scenario.

He averaged 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 7 games in the recently concluded series against the Warriors. He had five points, five rebounds, and an assist in tonight’s game. While he’s a very talented player, Tari Eason needs to do a lot of work on his game to become a player who can lead his team to a championship.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are back in rhythm. They controlled Game 7 from beginning to end and were outscored only in the third quarter. Despite that, they registered a dominant 103-89 win on the road. Now, they’ll face the Timberwolves in the WCSF. The Wolves defeated the Lakers in five games and would like to do the same to another celebrated franchise.