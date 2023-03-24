“Pizza and Wine”: Billionaire LeBron James Imitates ‘Middle-Aged Moms’, Goes All Out Post-Workout

LeBron James is a man that loves wine. Scratch that, the man probably adores it more than his own children. And of course, given his hulking 6’9” body, the man can probably put down a few cases of wine in just a single sitting if he wanted to. But then again, he’d probably prefer to do it the slow, seemingly obnoxious gargling way most experts do.

Coming away from his hobbies for a second though, let’s talk about his fitness. The man has absolutely no problem spending money on his body. No, he has been known to spend millions every year to keep himself in peak physical condition. And dare we say it, we think it might be working.

Now, that’s good and all, but what does all of it have in common? Well, as it turns out, James just loves to pair the two together when he can. And recently, he let Instagram know all about it.

LeBron James puts out his love for wine and pizza after a hard day of work

LeBron James just loves making his meals iconic. Of course, the biggest example of that is the food that he associates with Tuesdays. (Hint: They’re Tacos. Come on, you have to get that!). And now of course, as we said, he is looking to make his pizzas a bit more iconic too, pairing them with perhaps his favorite beverage of all time. Take a look at the tweet below.

LeBron James obsesses over his love for wine yet again pic.twitter.com/VnmX6AGXbn — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 24, 2023

The title may have said this already, but middle-aged moms may really see a bit of themselves in the love the billionaire has for wine. Everyone loves it, but he just can’t get enough of it.

Now, jokes are good and dandy, but it’s time to get to the meat of James’ whole situation right now. What is his health status looking like? Is he close to a return to the NBA court?

What’s going on with LeBron James right now?

Initially, the injury may have seemed bad, but things took a turn for the better very quickly. You see, after a lot of speculation, scans soon revealed that there was no structural damage to his lower leg, so no surgery would be needed.

Still, some feared that he wouldn’t return during this regular season. But as per the latest reports, the man has started on-court work once again. And now, he seems adamant that he will play during this very regular season. But as to which game it will be in, that will have to be seen.