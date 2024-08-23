mobile app bar

Kobe Bryant and James Harden’s ‘Specific Skills’ Really Impressed Gilbert Arenas

Sourav Bose
Published

Kobe Bryant (L), James Harden (C), Gilbert Arenas (R). Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Every once in a while, a player enters the league with unique skills that have often left a lasting impact on history. Gilbert Arenas discussed how these skill sets transformed the game forever. In doing so, the 42-year-old referenced Kobe Bryant and James Harden to illustrate his points.

On Gil’s Arena, he first pointed to Harden’s knack for drawing foul calls. The latter gained notoriety toward the end of the last decade for his ability to deceive referees. He frequently leaned into the opposition defenders to create minimal contact and persuade officials to call a foul.

The league-wide frustration around this situation prompted the governing body to implement a rule change in 2021. They instructed referees to avoid calling fouls on unnatural motions. This included an offensive player leaning in and jumping in to initiate contact.

Bryant had a similar trick up his sleeves. He relied on his pump fake to lure defenders into leaning in. Simultaneously, his shooting accuracy compelled the opposition to take chances against this bait. This dynamic frequently created a perfect opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers maestro to jump into the defender and draw a foul.

Arenas believed that these seemingly underhanded tactics exploited the opponents’ psyche. These skills particularly punished NBA players for lack of composure on the court. Revealing his thoughts, he said,

“James Harden getting fouled was a skill to the point where they had to alter the rulebook because of it. Kobe’s pump fake. No matter how many times he pump-faked, he was trying to get them to be undisciplined… It was free-throw baiting. You have to be very clever to know human behavior and that’s what those guys did and you penalize them because defense wasn’t disciplined enough”.

These examples brought to the surface the lesser-known elements of basketball gameplay. While Michael Jordan’s fadeaway and Hakeem Olajuwon’s dream shake became iconic for being easy on the eye, Bryant and Harden’s tricks proved their caliber as students of the game. It’s these contrasting styles and moments that allow the game of basketball to evolve.

Sourav Bose

