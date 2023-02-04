“Mo Bamba Bout to Be Suspended Forever”: NBA Fans React to 6ft 4″ Austin Rivers and 7ft Magic Center’s All-Out Brawl

“B**ch A** Jamal Murray Had One Good Playoff Run”: Bones Hyland’s Sister Goes At Nuggets Guard For Posting Cryptic Message

The NBA is definitely getting a lot rougher than it has been in the past few seasons. This season has seen ample brawls breaking out between players. Perhaps the rise of competition and the balanced team structures this season is the reason for it. The heightened emotions where players are ready to give it their all, is like a fuse. You ignite it and things can get physical real quick.

The same happened in the game between Orlando and Minnesota. With just 1 minute and 32 seconds remaining on the clock, the Magic were leading the TImberwolves 83-73. Bamba, who was on the bench, was likely talking trash directed at Austin Rivers.

When Rivers approached the Orlando bench to check Bamba, the 7ft center pounced on the 6ft 4″ guard. Rivers, clearly no match for the big man, was dragged around by the force until Jalen Suggs tackled Austin to the ground. More players then joined the foray and players had to be separated to de-escalate the situation.

NBA Fans react to Mo Bamba brawling with Austin Rivers

A brawl is always a little scary to watch when you are invested in a player. You can’t help but hope everyone you are rooting for is okay. However, there is also no denying that fans often find brawls thrilling. To be fair, when no one is injured, they are frankly quite entertaining.

The case was no different when Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers clashed. Many NBA fans reacted to the fight, most found it, as we suggested, entertaining.

Mo Bamba bout to be suspended forever — Steven X Martinez (@StevenXavier) February 4, 2023

I love this… all bad blood like the 90s.. tired of that damn friendship ball — True (@True62483559) February 4, 2023

League been resorting to some last dance era aggression lately 😂 — Jerrell (@Jwarner_22) February 4, 2023

Idk what’s been goin on lately but i love this new NBA 😂🔥 Let’s get negative!! — Big Dawg 🦍 (@AyeLafe27) February 4, 2023

All the old heads are hyped thinking the old NBA is back. — Twister Jayy (@TwisterJayy) February 4, 2023

Even Kevin Garnett, a Timberwolves legend, joined in on the reactions.

Everybody fighting!? They ready for all star… 🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) February 4, 2023

He took note of how there have been a lot more fights recently. We Garnett’s tweet clearly suggested he was entertained too.

Mo Bamba ejected along with 4 others

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, 5 players were ejected from the game. Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers are the two obvious names. Of the other three, only Jalen Suggs is from Orlando. The rest – Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels – are both Timberwolves players.

After the ejection, Bamba also took to his Twitter and shared an often-used meme. His story suggested he feels it was Austing Rivers who started the brawl.

Mo Bamba’s IG story after getting ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/sTu3Ss0wTK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 4, 2023

Whether Bamba is being honest or not, one thing is certain: NBA fans, like MLB and NHL fans, absolutely love brawls.

