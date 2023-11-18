“The One Turnover, Come On Man”: Kevin Durant Rips On Devin Booker For Dishing Out 15 Assists But Committing A Single TO

May 11, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) slap hands during the first half of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

35 year old Kevin Durant has somehow been the most consistent superstar for the Phoenix Suns this 2023-24 season. He once again led the Suns in scoring tonight against the Jazz with him dropping 38 points while grabbing and dishing out 9 rebounds and assists, respectively. Devin Booker, who played in just his 4th game of the season, provided much needed help in orchestrating the offense as he dropped 15 assists and committed just one turnover in the process.

Advertisement

KD was asked about this level of efficiency from Booker and in return, delivered quite the cheeky response.

“I asked him on the bench, ‘Was that a career high?’ He was just nodding his head. It was in the heat of the moment but I still wanted to know that. But the one turnover. Come on man.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1725766543731282244?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Of course, KD is being playfully sarcastic in this moment as he’s incredibly impressed with how Booker played tonight. He would go on to speak about how him and Book are both ‘natural point guards’ and how that has helped them set up offenses for others and for themselves.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1725772345917202650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bradley Beal hasn’t been available for the Suns

With how lethal the Suns look offensively with just Kevin Durant and Devin Booker at the helm, one can only imagine what they would look like with Bradley Beal back in the lineup and in form. Unfortunately for Suns fans, the ‘Big 3’ has not made their debut yet together this regular season

Beal has missed a majority of his games this year due to lower back injuries/soreness and is expected to miss another 3 weeks due to the same, which is now a lower back strain. He’s played in just 3 games this year which isn’t a whole lot less than what Booker’s played but the latter’s injury seems to have healed quite well.

Advertisement

The former Wizard on the other hand has continually had to deal with disappointing setbacks. About a week ago, Beal did speak out about going in and out of the lineup, claiming it isn’t easy and that there is a level of frustration with not being able to suit up every night.