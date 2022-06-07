“I’m doing this drill that they say Steph be doing”: Anthony Edwards reveals his welcome to the NBA moment

The first pick in the 2020 draft, Anthony Edwards, reveals how a pre-draft workout with the Warriors served as a wake-up call for him.

A potential superstar in the making, Anthony Edwards has impressed everyone with his elite scoring ability. It won’t be wrong to say that the 20-year-old has shown us shades of a young Michael Jordan. Whether it’s his confidence levels or skill-set, Edwards is here to stay.

Nonetheless, Edwards didn’t have it easy coming into the NBA, adding how a workout with the Warriors was a turning point for him. The Wolves guard recently narrated a drill he performed around Steve Kerr and co before being drafted into the league.

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as one of the top organizations in recent times, having achieved immense global popularity and success over the last 8-years. Owner Joe Lacob and the front office have developed a culture not visible in all franchises.

The Dubs are a well-oiled machine, having a system of running things. Unfortunately, Edwards failed to keep up with this, divulging details about their rigorous workouts.

Anthony Edwards attempts a Stephen Curry drill.

In a recent interaction with two-time champion and TNT analyst Kenny Smith, Edwards gave an insight into his workout with the Warriors before the draft, who had the second pick. During his conversation with The Jet, the Ant-Man revealed the drill he had to perform in the presence of Coach Kerr.

“I’m doing this drill that they say Steph be doing, said Edwards.”

“I’m running, touching the line, shoot. Running, touching the line, shoot. You’ve got to make five in a row. I couldn’t do it. I’m too tired. I’m like, ‘Man, it’s just too much.’ But I’m not saying this, so I’m just jogging.”

Nevertheless, Coach Kerr didn’t seem impressed with the former Georgia player, something Edwards would further elaborate on saying the following.

“After the workout, Steve comes to me like, ‘You can’t go any faster?’ I’m like, ‘I thought I was going pretty fast.’ He was like, ‘Nah, do it again.'”

“So now, I’m trying to sprint, and now I’m looking all crazy,” Edwards said. “Missing left, missing right. So then we go to dinner and he’s telling me, ‘Man, if we draft you at No. 2, you’ve got to be a hard worker. You ain’t working hard enough.”‘

Kerr’s words served as an alarm for Edwards, adding how he sprung into action almost immediately.

“I think that was a stumble in the road for me. I call my trainer afterwards and was like, Hey bro, we’ve got to change,'” Edwards said. “Ever since then is when I felt like I took that next step.”

From what it looks, Coach Kerr’s words of wisdom have worked wonders for Edwards, who has been having a great run with the Timberwolves. Despite being in only his second season, the Ant-Man is being looked at as a superstar in the making.

Well, there is a reason why the Warriors are responsible for changing the game.