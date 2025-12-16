Kobe Bryant Never Explained His Refusal To Shoot In 2006 G7 To Charles Barkley After Cursing Him Out

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the verge of pulling off a stunning first-round upset over the Phoenix Suns in 2006. But the defining moment of the series came down to Game 7 and an infamous Kobe Bryant hesitation that left the basketball world shocked. To this day, not many know what truly happened.

The series went to seven games, and in that crucial matchup, Bryant came out firing. He scored 23 points in the first half, yet Los Angeles still trailed 60–45, a clear sign of how thin the roster was around him. Phoenix’s depth and pace exposed the gap, even with Bryant playing at an elite level. It felt like Kobe was fighting the Suns and his own circumstances at the same time.

That tension boiled over in the second half. The Mamba barely looked to score, attempting just three shots and finishing with one point after halftime as the team collapsed. Whether it was frustration or a statement about the lack of help, the message was loud. Phoenix ran away with it, winning 121–90. The game became less about the loss and more about the uncomfortable snapshot it provided of Kobe’s reality in that era.

Charles Barkley famously called Kobe out on NBA on TNT shortly after the loss. He referred to Bryant‘s lack of hustle as total BS. That didn’t sit too well with the Mamba.

Kobe would let Chuck hear it on the phone that same night by cursing him out. Barkley recalled this during a recent interview on the Tom Tolbert show.

“He never game me an explanation. He was just mad because we had the game. So we had the game. I said, ‘That was total bogus bull**** by Kobe tonight.’ He was trying to protest. He wouldn’t shoot. I think he shot one shot in the second half. He wanted to prove a point. He didn’t have any help,” began Barkley.

“I didn’t like it at all. I said, ‘You guys always want to compare him to Michael Jordan. Michael Jordan would have shot every ball to try to will his team to win.’ Right after that, my phone starts blowing up. ‘You son of a b****. You mother f*****.’ I said, ‘Yo man. You know how much love and respect I got for you. What you did tonight was total bull****.'”

It takes courage to call out one of the greatest ballers of all time, but Chuck has that freedom. He has always spoken his mind, no matter what. Barkley later added that Kobe apologized to him the following season for losing his cool. However, one thing that was never resolved is why Kobe decided to stop playing offense in the first place.

There are a few theories. Former Lakers guard Jim Jackson addressed it on an old episode of Podcast P. Jackson claimed that the five-time champion was making a point to the Lakers organization and was frustrated that the approach LA used to take a 3–1 series lead had been abandoned.

“I think Kobe, at that time, was proving a point,” Jackson suggested. “You have to take this, and get on this, and stop the bleeding early. I was just surprised that Phil let it fester just based on who I thought Phil was as a coach.

“That’s what led up to it because Aaron McKie and I were sitting there on the bench like ‘he ain’t shoot, he ain’t even looking.’ In my opinion, I think it was to prove a point to the coaching staff.”

It is certainly one of the darkest stains on Kobe’s basketball career. Fortunately, he would exorcise that demon by winning back-to-back titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. The franchise and the Mamba never butted heads that viciously again. That period now sits as a time capsule, one that exposed the fragile state of the Lakers at the time and the growing tension between a superstar in his prime and an organization still searching for direction.

While the questions surrounding that second half may never be fully answered, history ultimately softened the moment. Kobe’s redemption came through championships, legacy, and proof that even his lowest points could not define the totality of the Mamba Mentality.