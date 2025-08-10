“Shaquille O’Neal Stepping On Your Face”: Comedy Legend Eddie Murphy is Awfully Afraid of Attending NBA Games

Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, Billy Crystal and Chris Rock are a few big names who fans may recognize sitting courtside watching their favorite teams. Comedy legend Eddie Murphy also does the same but confesses to having a bit of an irrational fear of sitting really close to the action.

Murphy’s love for basketball began at a young age. Despite being born and raised in New York, Murphy became a devout Los Angeles Lakers fan and has become a common face in their iconic celebrity row.

Murphy significantly blew up following his role in the 1984 film ‘Beverly Hills Cop’. It was also during this time that he developed a fondness for the Los Angeles team and as such, has witnessed multiple iterations of the franchise’s roster.

The NBA’s fast-paced play excites Murphy. But the possibility of one incident occurring leads to a never-ending fear in his head.

“I have the greatest fear with basketball,” Murphy declared on 360 With Speedy. “One of these giant m********** coming and going for a ball and run you over.”

Typically, the action stays within the dour corners of the basketball court. On rare occasions, the ball may head out of bounds toward the crowd. Some players will put their bodies on the line to save the possession. From a fan’s point of view, the idea of an athlete with abnormal strength and physique charging toward you is a bit frightening. Not just for the experience in the moment, but for the possible embarrassment that comes with it.

“You’re on the TV and on the news. Shaq’s stepping on your face,” Murphy joked.

Shaquille O’Neal is a unique case. It’s safe to say that anybody would be fearful if a 7-foot-1, 325-pound man dove toward them to save a ball. Believe it or not, even O’Neal’s teammates had an overwhelming fear of such a series of events.

In 2008, when he was a part of the Phoenix Suns, O’Neal attempted to go for a loose ball. The ball popped out toward his team’s bench. As he was running to chase the ball, the entire bench cleared the way.

Shaq cleared out the entire bench while trying to save a loose ball! (2008) pic.twitter.com/cz8uHtjNci — ThrowbackHoops (@ThrowbackHoops) February 25, 2025

That sequence remains one of the funniest moments in the league’s social media history. Murphy laughs about his fear but asserts that it is as real as it can get.

“My biggest fear is to be sitting there and one of them guys goes dive for some ball, knocks you out and turns you into some meme,” Murphy said.

Thankfully, Murphy has been a meme for at least 10 years now. That said, hopefully, Shaq doesn’t step on him anytime soon.