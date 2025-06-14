Dismissing His Comedic Charm Alongside Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal Admits To Getting Nervous At The Thought Of Stand-up Comedy

Shaquille O’Neal has thrown elbows in the paint, delivered Emmy-winning insults on Inside the NBA, and shared plenty of laughs with comedian Kevin Hart. And of course, there’s his iconic Shaqtin’ a Fool series. But when it comes to stand-up—the art of solo comedy with just a mic and a crowd—the Big Fella wants no part of it.

In a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, featuring comedian Rickey Smiley, “Diesel” shut down any talk of hitting the stage, admitting he’s too scared to try it. “No! I’m terrified!” O’Neal said without hesitation.

When Smiley, who’s been a stand-up comic for over 30 years, shared how much Shaq and fellow Hall of Famer Charles Barkley have entertained him on Inside the NBA, O’Neal made a clear distinction. He explained that what they do is banter, not stand-up comedy. “Yeah, but that’s our stuff. We do that,” he said.

Explaining the origin of his fear, Shaq shared that during his time in Los Angeles, he saw many stand-up comedians falter when the crowd didn’t laugh at their first two jokes. “I’m a [comedy] fan. Playing in LA, I saw the improv on Monday and the Comedy Store on Tuesday, so I’ve seen them all come through there.”

“I’ve seen them all, and I know if those first two jokes don’t hit, it’s gonna be a long night. I want my I want my jokes to hit,” he added.

O’Neal has long dominated the banter on Inside the NBA alongside Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. We’ve also seen the Big Fella at ease around comedians like Hart and Funny Marco. But stand-up—the raw, unfiltered, and solitary art form—is a different beast altogether. Even celebrated hip-hop artist T.I. tried his hand at stand-up a few years ago, only to walk away from it after being booed at the famed Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

O’Neal’s brand has always walked the line between dominant and delightful. His on-air chemistry with Barkley only sharpens his comedic chops with each broadcast. But Shaq understands where the cameras stop—and where real comedians truly thrive.

Still, for a few moments earlier this year, he considered stepping outside his comfort zone. During another episode of his podcast, Shaq opened up to Atlanta’s comedic titan Karlous Miller about possibly asking for help to conquer his fear of the stand-up stage. He admitted that what scares him most is the idea of the crowd not laughing at his jokes.

Miller offered to help Shaq overcome his fear and even volunteered to work on material with him. But after a few minutes of thinking it over, Shaq turned him down.

He knows his lane—and it doesn’t include standing alone under a spotlight with nothing but a mic and pressure. He and Barkley shine on set, but Shaq draws a clear line between TV banter and stand-up comedy. He respects the craft too much to fake it or force a routine.

After watching comics bomb at iconic L.A. clubs, Shaq made his choice: courtside over center stage. Even when Karlous Miller offered to write his jokes and coach him through it, Shaq respectfully declined.

For the Big Fella, the risk of silence after a punchline just isn’t worth it. He doesn’t lack timing or confidence—just not the kind it takes to own a stage alone. Shaq thrives behind the studio desk, feeding off group energy and trading shots with Chuck. That kind of self-awareness has been key to his post-basketball success.