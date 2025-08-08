Warriors Eye RFA Josh Giddey Amid Standoff With Jonathan Kuminga

One of the biggest talking points of this NBA offseason has been the Golden State Warriors’ contract standoff with Jonathan Kuminga. It’s looking as though the team and player are on separate pages when it comes to agreeing on a deal. Naturally, fans have begun to forecast a possible replacement for the forward. With the biggest name being Josh Giddey, the Warriors could pivot if they don’t secure Kuminga.

Advertisement

According to sources, the Dubs have reached out to Giddey’s camp about possibly acquiring him. As the Kuminga situation drags on, it seems like they’re ready to move on and are exploring their options. Giddey is a restricted free agent with the Chicago Bulls. But similar to the Warriors with Kuminga, they’re at odds over a contract extension. The Bulls guard wants $30 million a year, and the team isn’t willing to meet his demands.

Sources also say that the Dubs are keeping an eye on Malcolm Brogdon of the Washington Wizards. The guard is only two years removed from a Sixth Man of the Year award with the Boston Celtics. Yet, he’s struggled to stay healthy over the past couple of seasons with the Blazers and Wizards.

The Warriors are reportedly interested in Josh Giddey and have reached out to his camp This comes after the Bulls have been unwilling to meet Giddey’s $30M/yr contract desire amidst his restricted free agency situation Giddey averaged 14.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG & 7.2 APG in 70… pic.twitter.com/K7fnTNmVo8 — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) August 7, 2025

It’s safe to say that this Warriors offseason has stalled due to Kuminga’s holdout. Clearly, the team didn’t think he would play this hard to get. Now it’s gotten to the point where they are seriously considering a replacement like Giddey and Brogdon.

Last week, Kuminga declined a two-year, $45 million extension offer from the Warriors. It was in large part because the team had a team option on his second season and retracted his no-trade clause. In response, he and his agent laid out a framework for a three-year, $82 million contract.

The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have also reached out about a sign-and-trade for Kuminga. The Suns are reportedly aggressively pushing for a possible four-year, $90 million deal with the forward.

Furthermore, the Warriors want to figure out what to do with Kuminga so that they can finish signing Al Horford. The player and team reportedly agreed on a deal. But the situation with Kuminga has to be resolved before anything is officially signed.

All in all, it’s a messy situation that the Warriors have gotten into. They feel like a franchise clinging to the glory years and are trying to sustain any sort of success around Steph Curry. Yet, players keep leaving, and the new CBA has made it hard for them to build an affordable roster.

Not to mention, the Warriors have struggled in the Draft over the years. Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Quinten Post have been quality additions. But the stain of taking James Wiseman number 2 overall in 2020, while overlooking players like LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton, has stuck with them.

The Warriors still won the title in 2022 and have made the playoffs every season since. So, it might not all matter that much in the end. But with Klay Thompson, Jordon Poole, and now possibly Kuminga leaving, they’re showing how hard it is to sustain success when paying a player $60 million a season. Money is tight, and players like Kuminga are going to be inevitably left behind.