Basketball

“Kyle Korver quit after trying to teach Ben Simmons how to shoot”: NBA Twitter trolls Nets star as former sharpshooter takes up a front office role in Atlanta

“Kyle Korver quit after trying to teach Ben Simmons how to shoot”: NBA Twitter trolls Nets star as former sharpshooter moves to a front office role in Atlanta
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
"I still wish I didn't get vaccinated": Andrew Wiggins reveals reason behind his previous stance
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“Kyle Korver quit after trying to teach Ben Simmons how to shoot”: NBA Twitter trolls Nets star as former sharpshooter moves to a front office role in Atlanta
“Kyle Korver quit after trying to teach Ben Simmons how to shoot”: NBA Twitter trolls Nets star as former sharpshooter takes up a front office role in Atlanta

The burden of teaching Ben Simmons how to shoot might be a reason why Kyle…