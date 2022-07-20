“Kyle Korver quit after trying to teach Ben Simmons how to shoot”: NBA Twitter trolls Nets star as former sharpshooter takes up a front office role in Atlanta

The burden of teaching Ben Simmons how to shoot might be a reason why Kyle Korver is leaving his coaching job and going for a front office role in Atlanta.

Kyle Korver is one of the best shooters in the game of basketball. A career 42.9 percenter, in his 17-year NBA career the 6ft 5″ shooting guard averaged 45% or more from the down – a record six times. He led the league in three-point shooting percentage in four of those six years.

Once he even shot 53.6% throughout the season (2009-10), which is the highest shooting percentage for an entire season in NBA history. The 41-year-old played in the NBA for 7 different teams making 1 All-Star appearance in the 2014-15 season while playing for the Atlanta Hawks.

It is the Hawks for whom Korver played the most staying in the club for four and half seasons before leaving for the Cavaliers in 2017. He stopped at two more clubs for one-year stints and called it a day in 2020 after playing for the Bucks. He has taken some coaching roles since.

Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver at Nets practice today. pic.twitter.com/BUGxq9OegO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 23, 2022

NBA Twitter is sure that it’s coaching Ben Simmons that is leading Korver towards another role

In August 2021, Korver was hired by the Brooklyn Nets as a player development coach and since Ben Simmons came into the ball club earlier this year, it was thought that Kyle would be getting a jumper out of the former Sixers star somehow.

But it looks like he is on the way out of Brooklyn the first chance he got.

Is it because of Simmons? The internet certainly thinks so but the man has got a much bigger role in the ball club which he served the most, the Atlanta Hawks.

Kyle Korver quit after trying to teach Ben Simmons how to shoot 😭😭 https://t.co/hgVn79I4Tu — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 19, 2022

Let’s face it the man took his opportunity to go into a franchise which is more likely to be successful than the Nets, who after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are gone would be looking more towards a rebuild than playoffs contention while having Simmons as their centrepiece.

