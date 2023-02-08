“Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic Will Be Very Hard To Stop!”: Draymond Green Assesses Nets-Mavs Trade, Explains Why He Doesn’t ‘Love’ It

The Dallas Mavericks completed perhaps the biggest trade of the season. A move that saw them acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

It certainly made headlines. After all, it has created perhaps the scariest backcourt pairing in all of the NBA. The pairing of Uncle Drew and Luka Doncic.

With Kyrie and Luka now set to work together, the whole league has been put on notice. This includes the reigning champions, the Golden State Warriors, and star player Draymond Green isn’t happy about it.

Draymond Green isn’t happy about the Dallas Mavericks pairing Kyrie Irving with Luka Doncic

The Golden State Warriors are the reigning and defending champions of the NBA. Residing in the Western Conference, the chances of them defending their crown this season are tough, to say the least. The presence of teams like the Grizzlies, Nuggets, Pelicans, and Suns affects it greatly.

Now, adding another team in the Dallas Mavericks has made things all the more difficult. With Kyrie Irving joining the team, the Mavs will prove to be stiff competition for the Dubs, and Draymond Green does not like it. He explained his concerns for the same on his podcast, proclaiming they will be “hard to stop.”

“I don’t love it. Reason I don’t love it? That’s very hard to stop. Very hard to stop. Kyrie Irving is one of the best scorers we’ve seen. One of the best, if not the best ball handlers we’ve seen. Tough shot taker, tough shot maker. Kyrie Irving also can spot shoot. And that’s what makes it interesting. Because everyone says, “Oh! Kyrie needs the ball, Luka needs the ball!”. That’s true. But Kyrie can actually spot-shoot, and Luka, as we know, finding you. So I don’t love it, from that standpoint. Not, I don’t love the trade. Not, I don’t love…I don’t love it because that’s going to be tough, tough, tough to guard.”

.@Money23Green tells us why he “doesn’t love” the Kyrie trade pic.twitter.com/KrgZV2qCW8 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 7, 2023

A fair analysis from Draymond. There can be no denying that, on paper, the pairing of Kyrie and Luka seems scary. But it will be interesting to see just how well they work on the court.

Kyrie will make his Mavs debut tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers

The Mavs duo of Kyrie and Luka will certainly be fun to watch. But fans will have to wait a while, considering Doncic’s injury. That being said, they will probably get to see Irving in action soon, as he is scheduled to make his Dallas debut against the Clippers tonight.

Kyrie is expected to make his Mavs debut on Wednesday vs. Clippers, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/6QCIUQMnre — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 5, 2023

It certainly will be a heck of a match. Hopefully, fans will get to see just what Uncle Drew is capable of in a Mavs jersey.

