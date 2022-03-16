“Kyrie Irving can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate but he cannot play!? Does the ball have a weak immune system??”: Trevor Noah leaves his political beliefs aside to support NBA’s treatment of Uncle Drew

Kyrie Irving gets support from Trevor Noah as NBA charged Brooklyn Nets for his presence in the locker room.

COVID-19 has had everyone in shambles for the past couple of years. Willingly or unwillingly, everyone’s social and political beliefs have taken a toll.

The “pro-choice” Democrats or “the left-wing” are the top campaigners of mandatory vaccination. Whereas some in “the right-wing” or the Republicans have started making much more sense than their political rivals.

Kyrie Irving has been an outspoken man, who is also a true believer of some of the greatest conspiracy theories. He supported Black Lives Matter from the front and has been dearly loved by the Left even before that.

All of that changed since he took the stance against his vaccination, even saying clearly that he’s not an “anti-vaxxer”. It didn’t stop the Democrat media to lynch his image throughout the globe after he became ineligible to play Brooklyn Nets’ home games for the 2021-22 season for his stance.

But a host of a satirical program, which is one of the most popular shows among the Left, has something to say in support of Kyrie.

Kyrie Irving surprisingly gets support from Trevor Noah

The host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah, is a big name in Democratic media. The South African artist is not only among the country’s top-paid comedians but also one of the most famous individuals.

He recently came forward supporting the NBA’s confused treatment of Kyrie because of his vaccination status and trolled them hilariously.

“Sh*t like this makes zero sense, can we agree on this? So Kyrie can go inside, not wear a mask, even hug a teammate but he cannot play … Does the ball have a weak immune system?”

Even Trevor Noah teed off on the absurdity of Kyrie Irving being able to watch Nets games, but not play in them because of New York City covid restrictions. pic.twitter.com/KWKio9YQsR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 15, 2022

Irving sat with his team during the game against the Knicks on Saturday. After their 110-107 win he went inside the teams’ locker room which cost the Nets $50,000.

The Nets were charged that hefty fine for allowing their superstar point guard into the locker room in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which is under a Democratic regime.

They might go as far as making jokes about the President’s age, but like their Right-wing counterparts, big personalities like Noah on the Left never publicly criticize their leaders on an actual subject.

This is a rather big surprise on Trevor’s end, standing up to the two-facedness of his political inclination.