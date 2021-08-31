“You’re telling me LeBron James wanted to come to see me?!”: Jake Paul hilariously reacts to the Lakers star’s comments about his fight against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul responds with a NSFW tweet to Lakers star LeBron James’s comments about regretting not being in Cleveland for the fight

You know you’re big when LeBron James publicly shows his regret about not seeing you perform in person.

For those that don’t know, Jake Paul recently faced Tyron Woodley in a boxing match, held in Cleveland. And, despite being hailed as the underdog throughout the event, he came away with a victory on a split decision.

Now before you tag us in tweets talking about how controversial the win really was, we have to say the event itself was pretty impressive. Paul had even gone to the length of inviting the biggest celebrities and athletes to ever come out of Cleveland. And one of those was Lakers star, LeBron James.

Unfortunately though, the King just couldn’t make it. But, it seems he did in fact catch the match live, as he tweeted this right after it ended.

CLEVELAND IS JUMPING!! Should have flew back to the crib. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2021

And when he finally got to his Twitter, Paul had a pretty impressive reaction lined up.

Let’s get into it.

Jake Paul is in disbelief as LeBron James confirms his regret over not flying out to Cleveland

The Paul brother has said on multiple occasions that he grew up going to the Cavaliers’ games, shouting LeBron’s name the whole time. So, when the man himself says he regretted not seeing him live, we can only imagine how he felt.

Or rather, it seems we don’t have to, as the star was pretty vocal about it all on Twitter. Here is what he posted.

wtf is life lol https://t.co/uExhjX7ABM — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Fairly casual reaction we’d say. However, given how he reacted to this tweet during his post-fight interview, this comment doesn’t even scratch the surface.

At the end of the day, we have to admit, the guy is a born showman. And given that he regrets his omission this time, we could see LeBron James pull up to his next fight.

