Kyrie Irving’s Surprise $38,000 Donation to North Texas Crash Victims Garners New Fans 

Kyrie Irving’s generosity knows no bounds. Sure he may be in the media spotlight for all the bizarre reasons but when it comes to being an altruist, Irving has always been among the best. Even in his new home Dallas, he is exhibiting his best behavior.

The Dallas Mavericks point guard recently made a big contribution toward the North Texas crash victims. And the adoration around him could not be higher.

Kai helped out three Indian immigrant students and paid off their hospital bills. One of the survivors of the accident, Chandrashekhar Reddy Yedavelli, could not believe who had made the donation for his medical bills!

Kyrie Irving’s generous $38,000 donation helps pay medical bills for Indian students involved in an unfortunate accident

Chandrasekhar said, “I was suddenly shocked and surprised. I was seeing the name Kyrie Irving and immediately I Googled his name,”. The students admitted that they didn’t watch NBA basketball and hence were unaware of who Irving was.

This is not the first time Kyrie has shown goodness in his heart. He has already made two separate charitable contributions since coming to Dallas. It has only been 2 months since he came to Texas and he is already winning hearts.

“Everybody has money but no one has the heart to donate it, a big thanks for helping us and our family.”, Chandrasekhar said. And his family friend Amarnadh Eedpuganti said, “I’m his newest fan”, he even reached out to Irving over social media to thank him.

Why is Kyrie Irving not playing tonight?

Kyrie Irving is not playing tonight due to right foot soreness. It is the same foot that he injured last year and ahead of a big push for the playoffs, the Mavericks are not taking any chances.

Luka Doncic is playing tonight and at the half, he has 18 points and 9 assists. Kyrie will be needed for the playoffs and let’s hope the Mavericks get the job done against last year’s conference finals opponents.