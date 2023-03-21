“Keep Playing That Dumb A*# Defense”: Kyrie Irving Trash Talks Dillon Brooks While Putting up 20-points on Him at Halftime

There is a world of difference between the current Grizzlies team and any Golden State Warriors team of the last 10–12 years. The Dubs have never been as arrogant as the Grizzlies have been, despite having 4 championships in the past 9 years. And most of the Memphis team’s arrogance is Dillon Brooks.

The man is much more of a pest in his head than on the court. That much is pretty obvious with the numbers he has been averaging this season.

After coming off as a promising young two-way guard for the talented young team, he has been a bit of a disappointment. But he thinks himself worthy of talking smack to the likes of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

However, Mavericks star, Kyrie Irving, made it a point to tell him who he exactly is.

Kyrie Irving calls out Dillon Brooks’ “dumb A*# defense”

Brooks’ back and forth with future first-ballot Hall of Famers like Green and Thompson recently have been the most eventful days of his 6-year NBA career. Well, that gets a boost as another star of the game, decided to humble the 6ft 6’ guard-forward of the Grizzlies. Obviously, it was Brooks who started it.

In the Monday night encounter between the Grizzlies and the Mavericks, when Brooks was trying to stop Kyrie, the 2016 NBA champ brought him down to the ground right away.

After Kyrie Irving tells Dillon Brooks “Keep playing that dumb ass defense” pic.twitter.com/qrMIBYlw6p — NBA on RZN (@nbaonrzn) March 21, 2023

Uncle Drew didn’t just quietly embarrass Brooks like he usually does to players, he trash-talked the trash-talker.

Kyrie Irving to Dillon Brooks: “Keep playing that dumba— defense.” (via @DrewHill_DM) pic.twitter.com/bK6605v8rM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 21, 2023

NBA Twitter erupted with joy as Irving destroyed Brooks in Memphis

As soon as Kyrie started putting on a show while Brooks tried stopping him, fans went on a frenzy mocking the Grizzlies guard as Irving put up 20 points on him at half-time while just allowing Brooks 7 on the other side.

Dillon Brooks held Kyrie Irving to 20 points and 61% from the field in the first half Great defense Brooks ! — NBA on RZN (@nbaonrzn) March 21, 2023

Kyrie Irving got 20 at half… Dillon Brooks better be careful what he ask for 😂 he might get 40 pieced extra crispy no sides — More Life 🙏🏽 (@PJ_More_Muscle) March 21, 2023

Dillon Brooks wanted Kyrie Irving and gives up a 20 point half. Keep it up big fella 👍 — Blaine Cantrell (@bbbbbbbbbblaine) March 21, 2023

They even brought up how Brooks was challenging Irving in the last encounter.

Dillon Brooks said he hoped Kyrie Irving played so he could get him all to himself, prior to the last Mavs – Grizzlies game. Kyrie played tonight and had 20 points (8-13) in the first half. — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 21, 2023

This is what he deserves. And as far as his Head Coach Taylor Jenkins’ expectations of All-NBA First Team (for Brooks) goes, a man averaging well under a steal (0.8) and almost no blocks (0.2) a game should not be under consideration despite how good of an on or off-the-ball defender he might be.