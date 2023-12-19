“Saying Some Things That are Fighting Words”: Former Grizzlies Forward Believes Dillon Brooks’ Altercation With Referee Justified the Ejection

Credits: Dec 15, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts after a basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent appearance on the Run It Back show, former Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons discussed Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and player Dillon Brooks‘ ejection after an altercation with a referee during last night’s game. Speaking to a panel that included Shams Charania, Parsons said that the ejections by the referee were justified given Brooks’ aggressive stance against the match officials.

Brooks was seemingly disgruntled that he didn’t get a foul call. As the 27-year-old passionately argued, he first received a technical foul and, thereafter, a quick ejection after he continued arguing over this issue late in the fourth quarter. Head coach Ime Udoka was also ejected alongside Brooks for arguing alongside the Rockets forward on this issue.

This was Udoka’s second ejection during a game two weeks after getting ejected following an altercation with LeBron James. Chandler Parsons believes Brooks and Udoka had some fighting words to spare, for which their ejection was justified.

Noting Dillon Brooks’ ejection, the former Rockets guard commented,

“I heard the audio of what he[Dillon Brooks] was saying to this ref. And whoa! Of course, he is getting a tech. There is more of a find or something. You can’t talk to a guy like that.”

Parson also claimed that he was surprised that the ref didn’t chirp back or lead to something as “he was really something or some fighting words.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RunItBackFDTV/status/1736768284966703129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The game ended in a Bucks win over the Rockets in a 128-119 scoreline. Udoka and Brooks might be making an appearance against the Cavs in the next game, but are expected to be fined following this ejection.

Dillon Brooks was disgruntled over the referee missing calls during the game

The late fourth quarter of last night’s Bucks vs Rockets game witnessed Dillon Brooks expressing his frustration over match officials. With 42 seconds left in the game, the Rockets pressed hard to intercept the ball from the Bucks. After a pass from Khris Middleton, Brooks tried saving a loose ball but flew into the stands instead.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1736576214918119433?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Houston forward argued that the refs had missed several calls and demanded free throws during the remaining 38.9 seconds. However, Brooks’ demands were denied, and his continued arguing earned him a quick technical foul and an eventual ejection. In the post-game conference, Ime Udoka also highlighted that the referee was missing calls throughout the game, which cost the Rockets their game.