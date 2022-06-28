“Stephen Curry has helped the Warriors become richer by $5.1 billion!”: Since the MVP’s arrival to Golden State in 2009, the franchise’s worth has increased by almost 13 times

Since drafting Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors have added 4 championships to their cabinet and also increased their worth by a whopping $5.1 billion.

Stephen Curry was not the best player entering the 2009 Draft. In fact, there were a total of 4 guards picked up before 6-foot-3 Davidson Wildcat was selected by the Golden State Warriors with their 7th pick.

Looking back, all those 6 teams would regret not adding the greatest three-point shooter in the history of the game to their roster. Almost 13 years since the draft, Chef Curry has clearly had the best career of all the prospects.

Making 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA Team selections, winning 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 4 championships, and a Finals MVP, Curry has been the leader of this Warriors dynasty.

Clearly, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been extremely valuable for the San Francisco-based organization. Not only has the sharpshooter helped GSW gain several silverware, but has also been the most integral player in increasing the franchise’s worth by almost 13 times since his arrival.

Stephen Curry has helped the GSW reach a worth of $5.6 billion

Back in 2009, the Golden State Warriors weren’t must-see TV. Apart from a few die-hard fans, the Oracle Arena was seldom sold out. The only exciting that had occurred in franchise history was the “We Believe” era when Baron Davis and co. had upset Dirk Nowitzki’s #1 Mavericks team in the first round of the playoffs.

However, since adding players like Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Warriors have been incredibly successful on the court, and have increased their net worth… and how.

13 years ago, the Warriors were worth $450 million. 4 championships later, the Golden State Warriors are now worth $5.6 billion (as per a Forbes article from October 2021).

When Steph Curry arrived in Golden State 13 years ago, the franchise was worth $450 Million. Today, the Warriors are worth $5.6 Billion. pic.twitter.com/TMhuwcaHrS — GoldenStateMuse (@GoldenStateMuse) June 27, 2022

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Staying with an building one franchise – Steph’s value & loyalty in this new NBA is priceless.. Most underrated,under appreciated/under valued superstar of all time.. Top 5 bound & he’s coming for Lebrons spot!! Back2Back time @StephenCurry30 — JoKillsTheBook (@Joseph__Cote) June 28, 2022

Dude deserves some ownership the day he retires. And I could see it happening — Derek Geeder (@MichaelClark760) June 28, 2022

Nice investment! — JohnnyIndo (@JohnnyIndo3) June 28, 2022

Chase center is quite literally the house that Steph built. — vinayramasahayam (@vinayvamshirr) June 28, 2022

The Warriors are considered a big market team in today’s league. And they can thank Steph and his on-court greatness for the same.

