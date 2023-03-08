“Kyrie Irving & Luka Doncic, Two Batmen At The Apex of Their Career”: Shannon Sharpe Commends Mavs Duo For Recording 62 Points in Win

After going 2-3 in the first 5 clashes of their 6-game homestand, the Dallas Mavericks desperately needed a win to stay at the 5th spot in the West. Hosting the Utah Jazz, the All-Star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic managed to emerge victoriously.

An action-packed thriller right from tip-off, witnessed 7 lead changes and 7 ties, concluding with Jason Kidd’s boys coming out on top.

Lauri Markkanen had an excellent 33-point effort with Talen Horton-Tucker contributing 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. However, the pairing of Irving & Doncic propelled the Texas-based franchise to a 120-116 win.

Shannon Sharpe commends Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic for a 62-point outing

Picking up right where he left the previous game, Kai erupted for his 3rd straight 30-point performance. Scoring 33 points on 10 made FGs, the 6-foot-2 shifty guard also dished out 8 assists, grabbed 2 rebounds, and lodged 2 steals.

Meanwhile, the Slovenian prodigy stuffed the stat sheet with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

Shannon Sharpe was merely one of the many enthusiasts to be left in awe of the two scoring guards’ efficient outing. On the latest episode of “UNDISPUTED”, the 54-year-old analyst praised the two. Calling them “two Batmen at the prime of their careers”, Sharpe further said:

“You got two Batmen at the apex, at the prime of their career. If you like offense, what’s not to like? They have been sensational.”

Kai’s stats with the Mavericks

With two ball-dominant players in Luka and Kyrie on the same squad, several fans didn’t believe that the Irving to Dallas move was going to be a beneficial one.

However, the team has been witnessing both their stars co-exist and put up some ballistic numbers together.

Since his move to the Mavs, the NBA champ has been averaging 27.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 5 rebounds.

With Uncle Drew as his teammate, the 23-year-old superstar has also been simply incredible. In the 9 games since the blockbuster deal, the 4-time All-Star has put up 32.8 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Clearly, the two leaders are in sync. Now, it’s time for them to help Mark Cuban’s side to grab wins and jump a few positions up in the standings.

