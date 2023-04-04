HomeSearch

Kyrie Irving Plans to Re-introduce Himself Through World Tour That Includes a China Visit 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 04/04/2023

Apr 2, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts to being called for a foul on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) (not shown) leading to the deciding points during overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving, despite not aiding the Dallas Mavericks in any sort of way is still adamant about his importance to basketball. While we don’t dispute his game or the fact that he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, we do think he likes to act above himself sometimes.

This time, he has been out of a contract with Nike and he is seeking another company to take him on. And what’s more, he wants to go on a world tour, that would include China. A nation that hasn’t seen a big basketball star visit them for a tour in the last 3 years.

Of course, Irving would want to break barriers. Basketball is a global sport and while it may not be as popular as soccer, it is still a well-loved sport in the world. However, an ambassador like Irving doesn’t look good.

Kyrie Irving is seeking a new sponsor

So, after Nike released him thanks to his anti-Semitic comments, Kyrie Irving is without a sponsor. There is not a single brand ready to take him on just yet.

He may be marketable and his Nike shoes might have been by far the most popular among active athletes, but all it took was one tweet to undo everything.

Now, he seeks a new sponsor despite not helping his team reach a playoff spot. The Mavericks are now given an 8% chance to make it to the playoffs. No thanks to Irving. And yet, he had this to say.

Irving and Doncic have not worked out

A sad state of affairs in Dallas, the combination of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving has not worked out. At all. While both may be scoring, their lack of defense makes it easy for teams to blitz past them and get easy buckets.

They have lost their last 6 out of 7 games and have slipped out of the play-in spot. Signature shoe or not, it looks as though Irving will not be a part of the Mavericks’ plans anytime soon.

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

