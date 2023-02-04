“Kyrie Irving, this was supposed to be Michael Jordan Day”: ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins Blasts Nets All-Star For His Trade Request Bomb on 2/3/23

While LeBron James is aggressing towards becoming the top scorer of all time, ESPN did their best to somehow came in with their ‘remember Michael Jordan?’ attempt and announced on 2/3/23, they will be celebrating Michael Jordan Day.

Like they had not done enough to try to spoil James and the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship! However, out of nowhere, a former teammate of the 19x All-Star has spoiled MJ Day for both ESPN and Kendrick Perkins with a trade request bomb.

Kendrick Perkins blasts Kyrie Irving for spoiling Michael Jordan Day

Kyrie Irving shook the NBA community yet again Friday night with a trade request to the Nets, to get himself out of the temporary situation in Brooklyn without Kevin Durant.

Just when everyone was thinking that the point guard is finally comfortable where he is, not making any controversial statements, and playing some terrific basketball, he comes up with a sledgehammer and shatters every Nets’ fans dream of winning it all this season.

However, Big Perk and ESPN have something else that’s bothering them.

Kendrick Perkins blasts Kyrie Irving “This is supposed to be MJ day, and we’re here dealing with Kyrie Irving again.” pic.twitter.com/otAPqzgQCd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 3, 2023

Did somebody shout “Karma!?” Anyway, sincere condolence for ESPN’s efforts.

Do we even need an MJ Day?

As cringe as MJ Day sounds, good that Uncle Drew did it the last night of all days. Basketball fans do not need a day to celebrate His Airness. That man will be celebrated until this game exists in any way, shape, or form.

MJ did several things which would never be repeated. And even if somebody 50 years from now, when NBA is, even more, easier to play than it is today, gets to 10 scoring titles and 9 All-Defensive First Teams, they would not be 6-0 in the Finals.

Whoever becomes NBA’s top scorer or wins 6 championships or 6 FMVPs, they are not going to do it. If Kobe Bryant, with his work ethic and obsession, could just come ‘closest’, it is not happening. Ever.

