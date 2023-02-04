HomeSearch

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 04/02/2023

"Coaches Have Been Trying To Get Me To Sit Down!": LeBron James Reveals His Scary Thought Process Behind His Longevity in the NBA

Feb 2, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the post game press conference against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is now in Year 20 of the NBA. At 38 years old, most in NBA history either decide to finally wind down or have done it already. However, here is the King, far from done with playing basketball. And while he may not quite be the exact same player, he is still somehow, one of the best in the league.

However, why does the man do it? After all, to this day, the man elects to play through injuries? Especially, given how dangerous things can get at times.

Well, on one occasion, the man decided to reveal why he does so much. And quite frankly, the answer will both warm your heart and break it to pieces.

LeBron James reveals his reason for playing in the NBA for so long

At the rate he is going, LeBron James will likely end up playing in the NBA for at least half a decade longer. And frankly, it may turn out to be more shocking to see regression, than none in the man during that time period.

Still, despite all his excellence and discipline, at some time the sport should just be too much, right? Then why does the man continue to do it?

Well, take a look at the short YouTube clip below to see the man explain it himself.

The reality that James will one day have to retire from basketball is a truly sad one.

Fortunately, we’re not there just yet.

 

LeBron James’s final season in the NBA likely depends on Bronny James

LeBron James has often been asked about when he will retire from the NBA. And now, there is finally an answer.

The King recently revealed that his goal is to play on the same NBA team as Bronny James.

Given that Bronny (18) is no longer too far from the league, it is looking likely he will achieve it.

