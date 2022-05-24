“Kyrie! Stop crying to them folks, come on over here to Big Baller Brand”: LaVar Ball offers Uncle Drew a stake post Nike calling it quits

CEO of Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball, sends out an open invite to Kyrie Irving, who reportedly is unlikely to re-sign with sports giant Nike.

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving continues to make headlines with his off-court activities, the most recent one being Nike potentially planning to call it off with Uncle Drew. According to reports, Irving’s unavailability is one of the main reasons behind this call. However, this is not the first time the two parties had a dispute.

Nike unlikely to extend Kyrie Irving’s signature shoe deal beyond next season, per @ramonashelburne and @wojespn pic.twitter.com/1BJ5neEICm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2022

Not so very long ago, Irving had publicly criticized the design of Kyrie 8, dismissing them as trash. The former champion washed his hands of his signature shoe. Nonetheless, Irving would backtrack from his comments soon.

Irving had signed this exclusive deal with Nike in 2014, reportedly worth $11M per year. The 2022-23 season marks the end of the partnership between the two parties, with Nike not looking to resign the superstar moving forward. Many believe this has a lot to do with the Nets guard’s anti-vaccination controversy.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving is set to lose $11 million over his antics”: ESPN’s Woj reveals shocking report about Nike’s feeling on future with Nets star

The above development has served as a golden opportunity for businessman LaVar Ball, who has already jumped on it, offering Irving complete control to the extent of ownership in the Big Baller Brand.

LaVar Ball goes out on a limb to recruit Kyrie Irving to BBB.

Father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo, LaVar Ball had created quite the stir during his eldest son Lonzo’s draft in 2017. The businessman dominated the headlines, making bizarre comparisons of his son to Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan, and Magic Johnson.

LaVar even claimed to beat MJ in a 1v1 game. While many criticized him for resorting to cheap publicity stunts, it was too late. The Ball family was a household name, beginning to build businesses with their newfound publicity giving birth to the Big Baller Brand.

Surprisingly, none of his sons in the NBA wear the BBB. Nevertheless, with Nike reportedly not renewing its deal with Irving, LaVar has come to the party. The 54-year-old businessman didn’t bat an eyelid before making Irving an offer.

“Kyrie! Stop crying to them folks, come on over here to Big Baller Brand, you can have all the control you want! I ain’t gonna give you an endorsement deal, I’m going to give you an ownership deal. Let’s go. Think about it. Don’t do everything for the money but be in the right situation. Ownership is everything.”

While LaVar may have his share of well-wishers and haters, one cannot deny him being a marketing guru. The proof of this being in Lonzo and LaMelo Ball.

Also read: “Kyrie Irving is cool with OnlyF*ns, but won’t give you his debit card”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Nets’ star playing GTA and discussing OF

Though there is nothing on the papers, Irving and LaVar joining hands will certainly be a one-of-a-kind partnership.