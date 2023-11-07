Lakers’ HC Darvin Ham Discusses Anthony Davis’ Hip Injury, Talks D’Angelo Russell Getting Ejected: “Perspective of Inconsistency”

Apr 24, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1) speaks with forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their fourth straight loss on the road. Facing off against the Miami Heat, the Purple and Gold just couldn’t get it done, falling short 108-107. Part of the reason for this may have been the injury to Anthony Davis. Playing only 25 minutes in the game, AD’s status is a concern.

However, an injury to the Brow wasn’t the only thing that went wrong for LA. D’Angelo Russell also received an untimely ejection, making things easier for the Heat. Nevertheless, the Lakers fought tooth and nail, but to no avail. Following the game, Darvin Ham, in the post-game press conference, had an interesting take on the outcome.

He commended Miami for their performance but did express his concerns over the officiating. Describing it as “inconsistency,” Ham questioned whether or not the officials had control over the game. “The perspective of inconsistency…you had a crew chief along with his counterparts who didn’t have the game under control,” said Ham.

As for AD, at this point in time, Ham doesn’t know enough about the injury. That being said, he claims that the star forward is in good spirits. So, hopefully, that doesn’t mean he will be taking a lengthy break away from the action.

Anthony Davis isn’t too concerned about the injury and expects to be ready for the next game

At the end of the game, Anthony Davis was the first to be asked about his injury. Having gone down in the second quarter, he only appeared sparingly in the third. That being said, he isn’t too worried about the injury.

Speaking to the press, AD believes that with a little bit of rest and, of course, speaking with his trainers, he will be fine. He expects to be able to suit up for the Lakers’ next game against the Rockets on Wednesday.

Hopefully, the Brow is right about this one. His tumultuous injury history is always a cause for concern. Regardless, he seems confident that he will be back in action for the next game, and it’s a good thing, too. He is far too important for the Lakers to lose to injury. After all, he could be the key to helping them back to the NBA Finals.