“Dwyane Wade Is Sick For This”: Zaya Wade Legally Granted New Name And Gender; NBA Twitter Reacts

Zaya Wade, the second child of Dwyane Wade, has finally gained legal recognition for her adopted name and gender according to reports.

Born as Zion Wade to Dwyane and his first wife Siohvaughn Funches, Zaya has fought many battles at her tender age. The 15-year-old revealed early in her childhood that she felt like a girl more than a boy. D-Wade revealed this in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres:

“Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.'”

To D-Wade’s credit, his openness to his child’s gender fluidity helped her embolden herself. Since her decision to accept her new gender, Zaya has also been the subject of some vitriol, however. She shared this in an interview with People magazine:

“As a trans person, once I came out, there was a lot of hateful comments about how I should grow my hair out long or fit into a certain version of femininity, even though that’s not true at all. That kind of advice is just trying to break you, but don’t let it.”

NBA Twitter reacts to Zaya Wade successfully changing her legal name and gender

TMZ Sports reported earlier today that Zaya Wade had won a petition to get her name changed from Zion to Zaya, in addition to changing her gender. Her official name now is Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade.

The Internet was never known as a safe space for minorities and transgender individuals. Some of the responses to this news bear out this notion quite clearly.

Dwade is a sick man for letting this happen. He’s lucky he went in a RED state. At least they don’t subscribe to this wickedness. Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya is granted a legal name and gender change https://t.co/p1tYEq2vJ5 — Jaron Mays @ dsheroes.substack.com (@jaronmays) February 25, 2023

NEVER in my life am I allowing my ADOLESCENT CHIIIIILD “change” their gender. I will love and support you as a father should, BUT you will have to figure THAT PART OUT once you’re an adult. — SANTI 909 (@vdr_909) February 25, 2023

However, most of the messaging has been positive.

Daaaang Zaya Wade’s development in just 1 year is wild… looking at her instagram now if I didn’t know them you would never be able to convince me she was born a boy! — no (@_missjadie) February 25, 2023

why are yall comparing Zaya Wade confirming her gender identity to your decisions when YOU were young aka to get slutted out at 12 years old? it’s not and will never be the same thing let that narrative go — Silvy (@ggreer37) February 25, 2023

Zaya Wade gonna rule the #WNBA someday. — Adam K (@Bikepeddle) February 25, 2023

Trans individuals have to face the ills of transphobia at every turn. It’s up to us – the general public – to be supportive of their private life decisions.