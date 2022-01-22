“LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills had a better tribute video than me!”: James Harden compares the Spurs tribute for his Net teammates to his Rockets one

James Harden claims that the San Antonio Spurs gave Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge a much better tribute video than the Rockets gave him.

The Brooklyn Nets are an amalgamation of stars and superstars well into their 30s with guys like James Harden, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, amongst others, manning the helm. These older stars are having seasons with various degrees of success with of course, KD leading the pack with an MVP-caliber season.

Having a team filled with older guys from different teams means having guys who’ve contributed quite significantly to their previous squads. Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge are two such guys who were beloved with the San Antonio Spurs.

The sharpshooting Mills actually started his career with the Portland TrailBlazers, a team that featured LaMarcus Aldridge in his 4th season. Patty would soon have his rights renounced by the Blazers, finding himself on the San Antonio Spurs in his 3rd season. He would average 10.2 points on 42.5% from 3P range in their 2014 championship season.

LA on the other hand, made his way to Charles Barkley’s least favorite city to talk to women during Tim Duncan’s final season in the NBA. He would never reach a Finals with the Spurs but was an All-Star for them for 3 seasons.

James Harden on Patty Mills and LaMarcus Aldridge getting tribute videos.

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets visited the San Antonio Spurs last night, with the former blowing them out by 15 points at AT&T Center. Prior to the two teams taking to the floor, the Spurs played tribute videos for both Patty and LA, given their storied histories together.

James Harden of course, watched the videos along with his teammates. Seems as though the Spurs did a much better job at it than their neighboring city of Houston did for Harden this past December.

“It was better than my video, I can tell you that. I almost wanted to redo, or make-up or cry for them, with them I mean. Nah, it was special man, these San Antonio fans and obviously Pop and the San Antonio organization are great.”