“LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr. just led Charlotte to the best win in organization history!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Hornets breaks several records during their 158-126 blowout win vs the Pacers

LaMelo Ball recorded a 29-point triple-double, and Kelly Oubre Jr dropped 10 3-pointers as he scored 39 points to lead the Hornets to a historic 158-126 win over the Pacers.

The Hornets-Pacers clash was probably more exciting than anyone could imagine it to be. A well-contested bout through the first two quarters, ended with 11 lead changes and 11 ties, with LaMelo Ball and co. grabbing a historic 28-point victory.

The high-scoring contest witnessed a whopping total of 14 players recording double-digit points. However, it was the former ROTY and Oubre Jr. who stood out tonight.

In the 38 minutes of playtime Melo saw, the 20-year-old recorded a 29-point, 13-assists, and 10-rebounds triple-double. With his 4th triple-double of the season, Ball ties the Hornets’ single-season record and is the only 4th player in NBA history to record 5+ triple-doubles before turning 21. He joins the likes of Doncic, Magic Johnson, and LBJ.

Kelly set a new franchise record as he contributed 39 points in the win, the most by a Hornet coming off the bench. His 10 3-pointers made him only the 4th player ever to do so.

Also Read: Hornets star completes incredible achievement after 29 point triple-double vs Pacers

Look at the tweet below to see the several records the Hornets as a unit achieved.

Hornets had themselves a night 😳 pic.twitter.com/m1uNBEOEdo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as LaMelo Ball and Kelly Oubre Jr. put on a show in the Hornets’ win

James Borrego was of course proud of his boys but wasn’t surprised with Charlotte’s historically high-scoring win. The head coach said:

“We were due for one of these games. We just got rolling, one guy after another and just a great game offensively tonight and a great third quarter defensively. That’s what turned the game”’

As soon as Charlotte recorded the win, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Kelly Oubre Jr. made it rain while LaMelo Ball stuffed the stat sheet to help our Hornets get the win tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sHrhStjb1V — Hornets Nation (@HornetsNationCP) January 27, 2022

Kelly Oubre Jr. really did this to steph pic.twitter.com/dxYq0toIsK — 🌟 (@steph_burner) January 27, 2022

Melo and Oubre today pic.twitter.com/xRSs5mykQw — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) January 27, 2022

Also Read: StatMuse reveals incredible stat from the Hornets star’s game after he drops an incredible 29-point triple-double vs Pacers

The Hornets now have a 27-22 record placing them 7th in the East. The team will now fly back to Charlotte to face the LeBron James-led Lakers and the Clippers to a 2-game homestand.