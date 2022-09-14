LaMelo Ball was forced to do this simple little task for a whopping $700 by the Big Baller himself, LaVar Ball

When Hornets star LaMelo Ball got paid big time by the big baller for doing the simplest of activities

LaMelo Ball is quite the player, isn’t he?

The youngest Ball brother has taken the league by storm ever since he first stepped into it, with his flashy playstyle, and all the swag to back it up.

Speaking of swag, the man is clearly one of the most fashionable stars in the NBA. Everything from his the tip of toes, to the top of his head are always dripped out, with the young man’s individuality shining through at the highest level.

But, while he can do this today, there was a certain time where he couldn’t quite do so.

What do we mean, you ask?

Allow us to explain.

LaMelo Ball was paid a whopping $700 just to get a haircut from LaVar Ball

To be fair, it wasn’t exactly the freshest cut.

Even during the earlier stages of his life, LaMelo Ball was always known as the flashiest in the family. And his hair more than conformed to that idea.

You see, the Ball brother consistently had the high-top fade cut on his head. And while he knows what the right length is for him today, back in the day, he really didn’t. So one day, this happened.

Now, we can’t say we think that low top quite suits him. But hey, Lavar at least tried.

And if that has contributed any to his cut sense today, going nearly bald was more than worth it. Especially if you’re getting $700 out of the deal as well.

As LiAngelo said, we’d most definitely go bald for that much.

